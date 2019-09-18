St Germain D J Co Has Trimmed Its Walt Disney (DIS) Holding as Stock Rose; Yandex N V (YNDX) Holder Light Street Capital Management Has Decreased Stake as Stock Rose

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 15.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 404,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 2.28M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.79M, down from 2.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $37.68. About 1.46M shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10; 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40

St Germain D J Co Inc decreased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc sold 2,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 128,363 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.93M, down from 130,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $136.31. About 4.47 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 20/03/2018 – Making Broadway History in Pants: Behind the Modern Approach to Costume Design for Disney’s ‘Frozen’; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total Segment Operating Income Before Depreciation And Amortization Of $1; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: 21st Century Fox says Lachlan Murdoch will be chairman & CEO of “New Fox” after company sells majority of its assets to The Walt Disney Company; Rupert Murdoch to serve as co-chairman of the new company; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – CHAPEK SERVED AS CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY PARKS AND RESORTS, SINCE 2015; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN REACHING ITS DETERMINATIONS, 21CF BOARD CONSIDERED STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH PARTY B WOULD BE SUBJECT TO GREATER DEGREE OF REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Amer Fincl Bank stated it has 92,934 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 3,461 shares. Missouri-based Parkside Natl Bank & Tru has invested 0.18% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lakeview Cap Prtnrs Limited Com reported 0.53% stake. First Tru has 1.06% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 81,242 shares. Veritable Lp owns 94,803 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. 23,197 were accumulated by Spectrum Asset Mgmt Inc (Nb Ca). British Columbia holds 0.7% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 613,882 shares. Millennium Mgmt Llc owns 1.33 million shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc owns 198,791 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. Klingenstein Fields And Lc reported 5.9% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Macquarie accumulated 518,518 shares. First Fincl Bank And Communications Of Newtown invested in 0.67% or 17,445 shares. 30,000 are held by Hussman Strategic Inc. Beacon Fincl Gru holds 0.4% or 16,606 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney’s Iger leaves Apple board – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney upsizes tender offer, announces early results – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney offering senior notes for tender offers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $917.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Wells Fargo Preferred Sto (PSK) by 28,016 shares to 125,484 shares, valued at $5.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 12,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Us Treasury Bond (GOVT).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 31.55 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Yandex Stock: How to Trade the High-Flying Google of Russia – Nasdaq” on March 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on July 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Yandex to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 26th – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “27 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Yandex: Value With A Catalyst – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.