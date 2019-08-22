St Germain D J Co Has Raised Stake in Rayonier (RYN); State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Has Decreased Its Position in Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) as Stock Declined

St Germain D J Co Inc increased its stake in Rayonier Inc (RYN) by 53.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc bought 216,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.97% . The institutional investor held 623,883 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.67 million, up from 407,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Rayonier Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $26.74. About 149,998 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ’18 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q Net $40.5M; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER REPORTS 8% DIV BOOST; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q PROFORMA REV. $203.2M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYN); 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 16C; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) by 97.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 340,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.42% . The institutional investor held 7,861 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96,000, down from 348,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Applied Optoelectronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.48 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.71. About 129,099 shares traded. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) has declined 73.60% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AAOI News: 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics 1Q EPS 11c; 08/03/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Showcases New Technology at OFC; 15/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 08/03/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Announces 200 Gbps PAM4 PIN Photodiode Array; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Sees 2Q Adj EPS 39c-Adj EPS 52c; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics 1Q Rev $65.2M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Applied Optoelectronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAOI); 05/04/2018 – APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS – ON MARCH 30, CO EXECUTED FIRST AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT, AMONG OTHERS (COLLECTIVELY, THE AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY); 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Sees 2Q Rev $75M-$81M

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $918.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,271 shares to 144,978 shares, valued at $20.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Tr Unit Ser 1 (SPY) by 12,444 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,165 shares, and cut its stake in Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR).

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII) by 12,000 shares to 137,266 shares, valued at $11.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 15,619 shares in the quarter, for a total of 201,324 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP).