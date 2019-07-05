St Germain D J Co Has Raised Stake in Cvs (CVS) by $1.53 Million as Shares Declined; Barometer Capital Management Lifted Position in Costco Wholesale (COST) by $7.72 Million as Valuation Rose

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 1139.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 31,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 34,700 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.40 million, up from 2,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $268.17. About 621,420 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS

St Germain D J Co Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 12.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc bought 28,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 267,753 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.44M, up from 238,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $55.56. About 3.16 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board; 02/05/2018 – CVS Suspends Buybacks While Aetna Megadeal Gets Antitrust Review; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH TO SUPPLEMENT JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS; 14/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Police search for group of thieves after ATM theft at CVS leads to a chase in southeast Houston.…; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Cvs’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Baa1; Remains On Review For Downgrade; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.87-Adj EPS $7.08; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 02/05/2018 – CVS: Moving Forward on Regulatory, Integration Planning Fronts on Aetna Deal; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s Mega-Bond Deal Isn’t Reviving Corporates: Markets Live

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $20.54 million activity. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769. The insider MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73 million. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by DORMAN DAVID W.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Limited Com Tn invested 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Baldwin Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.24% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Opus Investment holds 56,900 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Tru Department Mb Commercial Bank N A accumulated 1,554 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0.25% or 902,428 shares. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 3,044 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 84,253 shares. Asset Strategies Incorporated owns 7,585 shares. Atwood Palmer invested in 0.04% or 5,000 shares. Rmb Capital Management Ltd Liability Co holds 12,852 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 146,299 are owned by Mcdaniel Terry &. Penobscot Mngmt Communication owns 50,215 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Eagle Global Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 155,984 shares stake. Putnam Fl Inv Management holds 0.4% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 88,718 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Grp Inc accumulated 4,768 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $918.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Floating Rate Nt Et (FLOT) by 112,589 shares to 345,979 shares, valued at $17.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 51,563 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 425,349 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson Corp (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Linscomb And Williams owns 3,152 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 1,809 shares. Evanson Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1,567 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Co holds 1,842 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Telemus Ltd Llc accumulated 3,446 shares. Choate Investment Advsr reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Of Vermont has 42,500 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 165,750 shares. Friess Associate has invested 1.32% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Clarkston Prns Ltd Liability, Michigan-based fund reported 1,150 shares. Estabrook Cap Mngmt reported 73,977 shares. Rockland Trust Company stated it has 1,730 shares. Avalon Advsr Limited Liability Corp, Texas-based fund reported 57,670 shares. 3,055 were reported by Murphy Management.