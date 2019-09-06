St Germain D J Co Has Raised Its Rayonier (RYN) Stake by $6.71 Million; Kestrel Investment Management Has Upped Its Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Holding by $4.53 Million

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 173.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 122,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 192,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29M, up from 70,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $38.85. About 230,463 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 28/03/2018 POTLATCHDELTIC – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED TERM LOAN AGREEMENT FOR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT DATED DEC 14, 2014; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC TERMINATED CONTROLLER STEPHANIE A. BRADY; 07/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP PCH.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – TRANSFERRED DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER TO JERALD W. RICHARDS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Potlatchdeltic’s Notes To Baa3, Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – AGREEMENT CONTINUES $100 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AUGUST 27, 2015; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q Rev $199.9M; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS UNDER AMENDMENT TERMS, LENDERS AGREED TO EXTEND $100 MLN ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS TO BORROWERS – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SR UNSEC RTG RAISED TO Baa3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S

St Germain D J Co Inc increased its stake in Rayonier Inc (RYN) by 53.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc bought 216,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.97% . The institutional investor held 623,883 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.67 million, up from 407,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Rayonier Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $26.97. About 365,076 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q PROFORMA REV. $203.2M; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ’18 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 25C; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q Net $40.5M; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER REPORTS 8% DIV BOOST; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Announces 8% Dividend Increase; 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYN); 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.27/SHR

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $52,683 activity.

