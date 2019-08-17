St Germain D J Co Has Raised Holding in First American Financial (FAF) as Valuation Rose; As Vulcan Matls Co Com (VMC) Valuation Rose, Holder Essex Investment Management Co Has Decreased Holding by $1.59 Million

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co Com (VMC) by 67.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 13,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The hedge fund held 6,585 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $780,000, down from 20,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $141.73. About 659,391 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 05/03/2018 – VULCAN REPORTS EXPIRATION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR ’37 7.15% NOTES; 08/03/2018 – REG-RAPALA VMC CORPORATION – FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 2017 PUBLISHED; 29/05/2018 – Michelin Receives Platinum and Gold Vulcan Supplier Awards; 05/03/2018 Grandin Sand Plant Earns Wildlife Habitat Council Conservation Certification; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Vulcan Materials; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. — Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN: AGGREGATE NOTES TENDERED IS 46.1% OF OUTSTANDING NOTES

St Germain D J Co Inc increased its stake in First American Financial Corp (FAF) by 14.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc bought 14,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% . The institutional investor held 110,780 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, up from 96,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in First American Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $57.85. About 605,992 shares traded. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has risen 4.24% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FAF News: 09/05/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION APPOINTS MARTHA B. WYRSCH TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q EPS 67c; 09/05/2018 – First American Financial Names Martha B. Wyrsch to Bd of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Loan Application Defect Risk in Adjustable-Rate Mortgages Slips Below Fixed-Rate Mortgages, According to First American’s Loan; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q Rev $1.3B; 09/04/2018 – First American to Host Investor Day in New York City

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwood Cap Associates Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 48,409 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.01% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp reported 2.58 million shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 0.02% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 1,183 shares. 30,072 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). 197,392 are held by Electron Prtn Limited Liability Corporation. Sun Life Fincl invested 0.01% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Buckingham Cap stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Nomura Holding accumulated 154,886 shares. Oak Ridge Lc holds 0.12% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) or 15,275 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 389,943 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.01% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Savings Bank Of America Corporation De holds 1.26 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Broadview Advisors Ltd reported 48,936 shares. Fund Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 52,427 shares.

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 22.14% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $226.21 million for 20.72 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.54% EPS growth.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $676.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moderna Inc Com by 19,260 shares to 28,811 shares, valued at $586,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canopy Growth Corp Com by 177,386 shares in the quarter, for a total of 279,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Huya Inc Ads Rep Shs A.

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $918.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) by 13,510 shares to 18,449 shares, valued at $3.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Tr Unit Ser 1 (SPY) by 12,444 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,165 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson Corp (NYSE:BDX).