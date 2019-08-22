St Germain D J Co Has Raised By $6.71 Million Its Rayonier (RYN) Stake; Redwood Capital Management Trimmed Micron Technology (MU) Stake

St Germain D J Co Inc increased Rayonier Inc (RYN) stake by 53.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. St Germain D J Co Inc acquired 216,578 shares as Rayonier Inc (RYN)’s stock declined 8.97%. The St Germain D J Co Inc holds 623,883 shares with $19.67M value, up from 407,305 last quarter. Rayonier Inc now has $3.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $26.62. About 472,257 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 16C; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.27/SHR; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ’18 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Announces 8% Dividend Increase; 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYN); 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 25C; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q Net $40.5M; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER REPORTS 8% DIV BOOST

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased Micron Technology Inc (MU) stake by 3.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Redwood Capital Management Llc sold 29,300 shares as Micron Technology Inc (MU)’s stock rose 7.14%. The Redwood Capital Management Llc holds 875,000 shares with $36.16 million value, down from 904,300 last quarter. Micron Technology Inc now has $48.77 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $44.17. About 14.99M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr to Ba1 From Ba2; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %); 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Hosokawa Micron 6277.T – 6-MTH group results; 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday; 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Micron (MU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Micron Technology: Finally A Tangible Growth Driver – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “As the Rally Fades, MU Stock Is Finally a Short – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Micron Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MU) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Among 13 analysts covering Micron (NASDAQ:MU), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Micron has $75 highest and $28 lowest target. $45.50’s average target is 3.01% above currents $44.17 stock price. Micron had 44 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Sell” on Friday, June 21. Mizuho maintained the shares of MU in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) earned “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 8. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Cowen & Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa has invested 0.12% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Envestnet Asset Management owns 638,734 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 13,000 were accumulated by Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj. Blume Cap Mgmt has invested 0.52% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Co has 0.13% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 4.47 million shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt reported 5.17M shares. Piedmont Inv stated it has 132,381 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Calamos Ltd Llc has 306,707 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.11% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Rech Inc accumulated 1.39 million shares or 0.32% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Srb has invested 0.07% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Indexiq Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 113,042 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Cibc Mkts has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Millennium Management Limited reported 503,123 shares.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.66 million for 26.93 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Rayonier (NYSE:RYN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Rayonier has $3100 highest and $3000 lowest target. $30.50’s average target is 14.58% above currents $26.62 stock price. Rayonier had 7 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Friday, August 9. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold RYN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 104.74 million shares or 3.39% less from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested in 5,299 shares or 0% of the stock. D E Shaw has 0% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Nomura Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 25,300 shares. 37,890 were reported by Ameritas Investment Partners. The Vermont-based Clean Yield Group has invested 0.01% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Corecommodity Mgmt Limited Co has 0.63% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 114,063 shares. Carroll Assoc Inc owns 174 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Exane Derivatives accumulated 0% or 63 shares. Synovus Fin has 3,560 shares. Amg Natl Tru Retail Bank reported 15,739 shares stake. Da Davidson And stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Metropolitan Life invested in 0.02% or 7,875 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada stated it has 108,075 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 565,906 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rayonier Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Caesarstone and Forterra among industrial gainers; Rayonier and The Goldfield among losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RYN: Timber REITs & What You Didn’t See Coming – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

St Germain D J Co Inc decreased Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 7,610 shares to 191,937 valued at $10.31 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Becton Dickinson Corp (NYSE:BDX) stake by 2,816 shares and now owns 35,985 shares. General Electric (NYSE:GE) was reduced too.