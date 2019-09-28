St Germain D J Co Has Lowered Walt Disney (DIS) Position By $349,585; RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering RWS Holdings PLC (LON:RWS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. RWS Holdings PLC has GBX 670 highest and GBX 600 lowest target. GBX 640’s average target is 9.97% above currents GBX 582 stock price. RWS Holdings PLC had 5 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Berenberg maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 670 target in Tuesday, June 11 report. The rating was maintained by Berenberg on Thursday, April 18 with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Numis Securities on Thursday, June 6 to “Add”. As per Wednesday, June 12, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. See RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) latest ratings:

12/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 560.00 New Target: GBX 610.00 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 615.00 New Target: GBX 670.00 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 600.00 Downgrade

06/06/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 450.00 New Target: GBX 600.00 Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 530.00 New Target: GBX 615.00 Maintain

St Germain D J Co Inc decreased Walt Disney (DIS) stake by 1.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. St Germain D J Co Inc analyzed 2,515 shares as Walt Disney (DIS)'s stock rose 4.86%. The St Germain D J Co Inc holds 128,363 shares with $17.93 million value, down from 130,878 last quarter. Walt Disney now has $234.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500.

Another recent and important RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Hereâ€™s why RWS Holdings plcâ€™s (LON:RWS) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.51% or GBX 3 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 582. About 141,137 shares traded. RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

RWS Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides patent translations, intellectual property support, technical and commercial translation, and linguistic validation services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, the United States and Australia. The company has market cap of 1.59 billion GBP. The firm operates through four divisions: Patent Translations, Life Science, Commercial, and Information. It has a 43.43 P/E ratio. It offers European patent translation and validation solutions; optional filing and prosecution services; and additional IP related translation services for litigation and information purposes.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by various financial news outlets.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.08 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney has $17300 highest and $132 lowest target. $156.40’s average target is 20.34% above currents $129.96 stock price. Walt Disney had 24 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 30, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16500 target in Monday, May 6 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “In-Line” on Thursday, September 19. Bank of America maintained the shares of DIS in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Thursday, May 16. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $16100 target. As per Monday, June 17, the company rating was downgraded by Imperial Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 6 by Citigroup. Goldman Sachs maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Thursday, April 4. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $142 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 7.