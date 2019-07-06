St Germain D J Co Has Lowered Oracle (ORCL) Holding; Last Week Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Just Energy Group Inc had 6 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, March 13. IBC maintained the shares of JE in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating. See Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) latest ratings:

21/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Ordinary Shares (Canada) Rating: Canaccord Genuity

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

24/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Hold Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold New Target: $5 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $6 Initiate

St Germain D J Co Inc decreased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 3.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. St Germain D J Co Inc sold 7,610 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 6.11%. The St Germain D J Co Inc holds 191,937 shares with $10.31 million value, down from 199,547 last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $197.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $59.28. About 12.54M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS TO ACQUIRE NORTH AMERICA-BASED ORACLE CLOUD PARTNER, NEWBURY; 22/03/2018 – More Than 60% of Drug Safety Experts Plan To Use AI to Improve the Speed and Security of Adverse Event Case Processing; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Hotels 2018” Reveals Operators Are Struggling to Find Relevance Among; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Presents Interactive, Personalized Training at COLLABORATE 18; 21/03/2018 – Oracle Retail Demonstrates Continued Adoption of Cloud Solutions Among Global Retail Community; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 10/04/2018 – Triax Technologies Teams with Oracle Construction and Engineering to Enhance Construction Safety, Productivity; 16/04/2018 – Oracle co-CEO Catz expects acceleration in cloud business; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SLIDES 1.7% POST-MARKET AFTER THIRD-QUARTER RESULTS; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.94 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

St Germain D J Co Inc increased Jp Morgan Diversified Equity stake by 123,017 shares to 491,138 valued at $35.93 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Emerging Markets (VWO) stake by 10,517 shares and now owns 801,410 shares. Ishares Cmbs Etf (CMBS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Virginia-based Davenport And Limited Liability has invested 0.12% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Lowe Brockenbrough Comm Inc holds 1.81% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 240,667 shares. Community Services Gru Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Legal And General Grp Plc accumulated 0.46% or 15.09M shares. Ntv Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 4,830 shares. M Secs Incorporated accumulated 11,537 shares. Nomura owns 0.03% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 126,819 shares. 6.99M were reported by Mackenzie. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma owns 5,189 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Company reported 57,790 shares. Fred Alger Management, New York-based fund reported 1,936 shares. Schnieders Capital Mngmt has invested 0.32% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Etrade Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 75,522 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Steinberg Asset Lc owns 18,770 shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 20.87 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Among 20 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Oracle had 46 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, January 9. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 15 by Rosenblatt. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, June 20. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 11. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $57 target in Friday, March 15 report. The firm has “Reduce” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold” rating.

