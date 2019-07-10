St Germain D J Co Has Lowered Its Amgen (AMGN) Position; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Energous (WATT) Last Week

St Germain D J Co Inc decreased Amgen Inc (AMGN) stake by 1.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. St Germain D J Co Inc sold 1,916 shares as Amgen Inc (AMGN)’s stock declined 10.11%. The St Germain D J Co Inc holds 95,439 shares with $18.13 million value, down from 97,355 last quarter. Amgen Inc now has $110.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $181.59. About 1.93 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – ALL OF DIRECTOR NOMINEES WERE RE-ELECTED TO BOARD AT ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Tencent, Exits Celgene, Cuts Amgen; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is First FDA Approved CGRP-R Drug; 01/05/2018 – SANOFI & REGENERON TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer launches a gene therapy study for Duchenne MD; Amgen, NEA back real-world drug data software company; 30/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion To Add Overall Survival Results From The Phase 3 ASPIRE Study To KYPROLIS® (carfilzomib); 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN EUROPE’S BIOSIMILAR DRUG FOR TREATMENT OF BREAST AND GASTRIC CANCER; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 17/04/2018 – Novartis presents first-of-its-kind evidence at AAN reinforcing robust and consistent efficacy of AimovigTM* (erenumab) for migraine patients with multiple treatment failures

Among 2 analysts covering Energous (NASDAQ:WATT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Energous had 5 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by National Securities. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Roth Capital. See Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) latest ratings:

01/05/2019 Broker: Ladenburg Thalmann Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $18.1 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: National Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Hold Maintain

24/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity. On Thursday, February 7 the insider SUGAR RONALD D sold $380,000.

St Germain D J Co Inc increased Spdr Wells Fargo Preferred Sto (PSK) stake by 86,868 shares to 97,468 valued at $4.16M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr Mbs Etf (MBB) stake by 38,950 shares and now owns 321,974 shares. First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) was raised too.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 EPS, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.19 billion for 12.65 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Amgen had 11 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by BMO Capital Markets. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of AMGN in report on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, May 23. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $208 target in Monday, February 25 report. The rating was downgraded by Evercore to “In-Line” on Monday, January 28. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. Mizuho maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rating on Monday, March 11. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $208 target.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amgen completes Nuevolution buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: STZ, CHGG, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Amgen Stock Gained 10% in June – Nasdaq” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Reports: Mastercard, Coca-Cola, Amgen & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $138,996 activity. Johnston Cesar sold 8,089 shares worth $59,859. Sereda Brian J also sold $25,538 worth of Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) on Monday, February 4.

More notable recent Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Where Are All the Solar Cars? – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AMD and NVDIA Vie for GPU Dominance, Intel Poses a Threat – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SolarCity competitor Sunnova plans IPO – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Takeaways From New York’s Ambitious Climate Change Plan – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AMD Unleashes Ultimate PC Gaming Platform with Worldwide Availability of AMD Radeonâ„¢ RX 5700 Series Graphics Cards and AMD Ryzenâ„¢ 3000 Series Desktop Processors – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Energous Corporation engages in the development of a wire-free charging system. The company has market cap of $128.07 million. The companyÂ’s technology could enable wire-free charging solutions for contact charging, as well as at a distance charging. It currently has negative earnings. It develops WattUp, a wire-free charging technology that charges electronic devices by surrounding them with a contained three dimensional radio frequency energy pocket.