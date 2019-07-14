St Germain D J Co Has Lifted Its First American Financial (FAF) Holding by $718,335; Williams Cos Del (WMB) Shareholder Tiedemann Wealth Management Boosted Position by $3.18 Million

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 31.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 113,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 477,710 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72M, up from 364,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $28.85. About 3.81 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners See No Impact on Guidance for Dividends; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q EPS 18c; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 16/03/2018 – Williams: Relatively Small Percentage of Revenue Affected by Ruling; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO UPDATE INVESTORS ON CO. PLAN AT ANALYST DAY MAY 17; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO ALAN ARMSTRONG COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: NORTHEAST PRODUCERS ARE FOCUSED ON LIQUID-RICH PLAYS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CFO JOHN CHANDLER COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS: FERC POLICY EFFECT ON PROSPECTIVE BASIS

St Germain D J Co Inc increased its stake in First American Financial Corp (FAF) by 14.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc bought 14,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,780 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, up from 96,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in First American Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $54.78. About 423,302 shares traded. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has risen 2.50% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FAF News: 23/05/2018 – The Surprising Impact of Rising Rates on Market Potential, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q Rev $1.3B; 14/05/2018 – FASB Will Operate With Six Members While FAF Trustees Begin Search for Monk’s Successor; 29/03/2018 – Loan Application Defect Risk in Adjustable-Rate Mortgages Slips Below Fixed-Rate Mortgages, According to First American’s Loan; 12/04/2018 – First American Mortgage Solutions Expands Product Access Through Its Digital Gateway; 26/04/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY AVERAGE REVENUE PER ORDER UP 6 PERCENT; 26/03/2018 – ACI Unveils Next Generation Sky Report Featuring Native App and Powerful Tools; 09/05/2018 – First American Financial Names Martha B. Wyrsch to Bd of Directors; 09/05/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION APPOINTS MARTHA B. WYRSCH TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/04/2018 – Two Market Dynamics Fueling the Housing Shortage, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $918.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Floating Rate Nt Et (FLOT) by 112,589 shares to 345,979 shares, valued at $17.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 6,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,234 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold FAF shares while 102 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 90.93 million shares or 2.69% less from 93.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 122,499 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 6,259 shares. Principal Fincl Gp Inc invested 0.02% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). M Holdings Secs Incorporated, a Oregon-based fund reported 11,939 shares. 240,582 are held by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Comerica Financial Bank holds 92,037 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.01% or 4,938 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Maltese Llc has invested 0.39% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv accumulated 0.07% or 795,100 shares. 313 were reported by Hudock Ltd Com. Knightsbridge Asset Management Lc has invested 0.28% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Sun Life Financial holds 0% or 100 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corporation has 44,613 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. United Automobile Association has 17,443 shares. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership invested in 8,419 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 430,197 shares. Kazazian Asset Management Lc holds 10,517 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 100,928 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Inc Tx holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 17,490 shares. Vanguard Group holds 0.11% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 97.45M shares. Fairview Capital Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). M&T Bank & Trust Corp owns 100,005 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.19% or 1.21M shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 46,692 shares stake. Miles Capital accumulated 31,753 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Oakworth has 1,262 shares. Essex Inv Management Ltd Llc invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 52,945 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Mgmt Ltd Com reported 251,950 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Ltd holds 0.51% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 2.44 million shares.