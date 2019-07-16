St Germain D J Co Has Increased Apple (AAPL) Position by $305,046 as Share Value Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose While Burt Wealth Advisors Raised by $317,421 Its Stake

St Germain D J Co Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc bought 1,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 201,072 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.19 million, up from 199,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $205.21. About 16.95 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – Einhorn Adds To Brighthouse Financial Stake, Trims Apple, GM Holdings — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR APPLE AFFECTS 52; 25/05/2018 – Apple has blocked the plans of the biggest distributor of PC-based video games to extend its reach into iPhones; 13/05/2018 – Forbes: New iPhone Leak Reveals Apple’s Radical Design; 08/03/2018 – Sing It Loud: Opal Apples Announces SupercrispiOpalicious Contest, Encouraging Fans to Create Videos Showing their Opal Apple Love with Song; 01/05/2018 – Watch Steve Jobs defend his commitment to Apple on CNBC in 1997; 01/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook is ‘optimistic’ that trade tensions with China will be resolved; 06/03/2018 – Japanese Apple supplier hasten merger to offset poor iPhone sales; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires former Amazon devices CTO for software role – Bloomberg; 05/04/2018 – Apple’s total number of apps in the App Store declined for the first time last year. via @verge

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors bought 2,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,012 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 10,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $138.9 lastly. It is down 28.55% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.95 AND INCREASED 36%; 05/03/2018 – eXp Realty Hires Stacey Onnen as Senior Vice President of Brokerage Operations; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft to offer governments local version of Azure cloud service; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring AI-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 30/04/2018 – Paul Thurrott: Sources close to the Verge have confirmed that the Windows 10 April 2018 Update now available. Meaning me; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft buys a start-up that wants A.I. to make conversation with humans; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft delays planned April 10 release of next major Windows 10 update, called Version 1803, after findin; 16/04/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Participation in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt invested 0.95% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 60,864 are owned by Alps Advsr. Crossvault Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 53,237 shares. Smith Chas P Pa Cpas holds 4.48% or 192,279 shares in its portfolio. Savant Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 49,166 shares stake. Cim Ltd Liability Com owns 54,664 shares. 3.63M are owned by Panagora Asset Mgmt. Virtu Llc invested in 19,213 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP holds 1.93% or 499,861 shares. King Wealth has invested 1.88% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ckw has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ifrah Svcs owns 22,527 shares. Hardman Johnston Advsrs Limited Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 122,159 shares. Edge Wealth Llc holds 101,683 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot & Communication Ma reported 17,818 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $918.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 76,991 shares to 167,013 shares, valued at $17.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR) by 14,476 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,963 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Preferred & Income Sec (PFF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Com Mi Adv accumulated 76,500 shares or 3.97% of the stock. Arkansas-based Greenwood Gearhart Inc has invested 0.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jump Trading Limited Liability Com invested 1.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 84,353 were accumulated by Crossvault Cap Ltd Llc. Js Cap Ltd invested 6.66% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 34,359 were accumulated by Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation New York. First Hawaiian National Bank holds 125,941 shares. Bancshares Hapoalim Bm has 1.68% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 59,474 shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh holds 4.15% or 137,495 shares in its portfolio. Cap Inv Advsrs stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). At Bancorp has 21,769 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Hengehold Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, a Ohio-based fund reported 27,859 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.18% or 5,822 shares. Winch Advisory Service Lc has 3.5% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 53,736 shares. Montrusco Bolton holds 387,394 shares or 3.17% of its portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

