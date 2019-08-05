St Germain D J Co Has Decreased Its Visa Cls A (V) Holding by $450,216 as Stock Rose; Bell State Bank & Trust Upped Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake by $2.33 Million

Bell State Bank & Trust increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 80.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust bought 21,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 47,235 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, up from 26,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $113.75. About 1.94 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/04/2018 – Free Chips and Salsa Spurs Jump in Chili’s Rewards Sign-Ups; 19/03/2018 – UPS – CONSORTIUM HAS DEPLOYED A NEW CHARGING TECHNOLOGY IN LONDON; 30/05/2018 – Explosion at Kentucky UPS facility injures 2 employees; 26/04/2018 – UPS – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE PLANNED BETWEEN $6.5 BLN TO $7.0 BLN; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2018 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.3% from 2.1%; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer, Appoints Nando Cesarone President, International; 26/04/2018 – GNA AXLES LTD GNAA.NS SAYS LOAN FOR PURPOSE OF PROCURING MACHINERY FOR MANUFACTURE OF AXLES SHAFTS FOR LCV’S, SMALL PICK UPS AND SUV’S AT KAPURTHALA; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Consorcio de Transportes de Bizkaia To ‘A+’;Otlk Pos; 19/03/2018 – Smart mover UPS vans to go all-electric in London

St Germain D J Co Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cls A (V) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc sold 2,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 14,360 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24 million, down from 17,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Cls A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $375.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.64% or $10.01 during the last trading session, reaching $167.41. About 9.41M shares traded or 36.63% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 11/05/2018 – Peeks Social Commences Next Phase of Visa Card Program; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR DEMANDING INTERNATIONAL STAFF POSTED TO BRITAIN FOR LESS THAN SIX MONTHS TO BE ABLE TO TRAVEL WITHOUT HAVING TO APPLY FOR A WORK VISA AHEAD OF TIME; 25/04/2018 – Visa tops profit estimates, raises full-year earnings forecast; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley: Big Money Interests Again Block Reforms for Corrupt EB-5 Visa Program; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 04/05/2018 – Visa wins “Best Credit Card” for Hong Kong travellers in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Favourites; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – Remarks by Commissioner Avramopoulos on managing migration and on upgrading the EU Visa Information System; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Another trade for 150 shares valued at $16,731 was bought by Cesarone Nando.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UPS: A Fairly Valued Dividend Growth Company – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Today’s pickup: Furniture logistics climbing China tariff learning curve; Walmart takes first step to integrate e-commerce, brick-and-mortar – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What’s Old Is New Again: U.S. Next-Day Air Surge Propels UPS To Solid Second Quarter Results, Best One-Day Share Gain Since ’08 – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Transportation Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,349 shares to 59,575 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 24,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,244 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup invested in 498,009 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Co reported 349,623 shares stake. Bp Public Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.32% or 73,000 shares. Grimes And reported 78,504 shares. Axa, France-based fund reported 403,812 shares. Farmers Bank reported 1.04% stake. Btim owns 504,847 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.26% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Limited has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Rodgers Brothers holds 9,387 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Corp, Florida-based fund reported 91,479 shares. Moreover, First Personal Fincl has 0.09% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 6,205 were reported by Magnetar Financial Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Hap Trading Lc has 0.27% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 27,397 shares. 17,169 were reported by Pinnacle Assoc Ltd.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $918.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerging Markets (VWO) by 10,517 shares to 801,410 shares, valued at $34.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Us Treasury Bond (GOVT) by 193,666 shares in the quarter, for a total of 799,445 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Interm Corp Bond Etf (VCIT).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 29.27 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa’s Earnings: Green Light For Further Stock Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Visa Stock Is Up 31% So Far in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “How To Open A Credit Card At 18 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Bill for Visa Stock Is Too High Ahead of Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa: The Marathon Continues – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.