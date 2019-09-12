St Germain D J Co Has Decreased Its Stake in Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) as Stock Rose; As Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Kings Point Capital Management Has Decreased Position

St Germain D J Co Inc decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc sold 3,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 184,960 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.68 million, down from 188,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $374.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $117.19. About 9.71 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Access Growth Adds Rheinmetall, Exits PZ Cussons; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS “REMAIN OPTIMISTIC ABOUT THE POSITIVE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM IN THE U.S. AS BUSINESS SENTIMENT REMAINS UPBEAT”; 23/05/2018 – Macquarie, JPMorgan set to launch $1.1b entitlement offer for Reliance; 08/03/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 50 EUROS FROM 48 EUROS; 26/03/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC JLL.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $193 FROM $169; 09/05/2018 – Sprint President & CFO Michel Combes to Speak May 16 at 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Con; 24/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 36.7 EUROS FROM 35.6 EUROS; 07/05/2018 – JPM’s Ulrich Expects Trade Frictions to Continue (Video); 11/05/2018 – Arris Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 18/05/2018 – Puma Target Resumed at EUR550 by JPMorgan Cazenove

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 50.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management analyzed 45,783 shares as the company's stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 45,283 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.89 million, down from 91,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $89.06. About 2.39M shares traded or 23.90% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $547.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 6,164 shares to 6,366 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trillium Asset Management Ltd reported 76,900 shares stake. Fosun Interest Ltd reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Tarbox Family Office Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Moreover, Tower Bridge Advsr has 0% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 4,750 shares. Premier Asset Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.83% or 90,224 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt reported 1,100 shares stake. Eagle Asset reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Mason Street Advisors Lc holds 80,417 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd holds 0.08% or 4,830 shares. 45,283 are held by Kings Point Capital. Tiverton Asset Management Lc holds 295,935 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Paloma Prns Mngmt Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 31,644 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). New York-based M&T Retail Bank has invested 0.04% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Meeder Asset Management owns 534 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. ICE’s profit will be $515.59M for 24.20 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gardner Russo And Gardner Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 12,148 shares. Verity Asset Management Inc has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Oxbow Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 25,966 shares. Janney Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 182,916 shares. Sta Wealth Management holds 4,986 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Patten Patten Tn has 129,735 shares. Pl Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 20,000 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt accumulated 1% or 70,293 shares. Illinois-based Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc has invested 1.23% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Citadel Ltd Llc reported 309,580 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Novare Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested 1.51% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 235,749 were reported by Whittier Of Nevada Inc. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reported 1.95 million shares. Middleton Company Ma invested in 2.24% or 129,348 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd owns 1.43M shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.11 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $917.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 33,034 shares to 252,474 shares, valued at $6.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 6,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Us Treasury Bond (GOVT).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.