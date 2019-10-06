St Germain D J Co Has Decreased Its Oracle (ORCL) Holding; Carbonite (CARB) Has 1.57 Sentiment

Carbonite Inc (CARB) investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.29, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 80 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 51 reduced and sold their equity positions in Carbonite Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 33.25 million shares, up from 31.24 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Carbonite Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 39 Increased: 54 New Position: 26.

St Germain D J Co Inc decreased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 4.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. St Germain D J Co Inc sold 8,957 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The St Germain D J Co Inc holds 182,980 shares with $10.42 million value, down from 191,937 last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $183.94 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $55.14. About 13.52 million shares traded or 7.49% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 08/05/2018 – Elon Musk took on the Oracle of Omaha over the weekend, calling his ‘moat’ analogy ‘lame.’; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q TOTAL COSTS 7.38B RUPEES; 10/04/2018 – Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses Selected by Oracle as Part of Service Cloud Showcase at ModernCX; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software License Update, Pdt Support Rev $5.03B; 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – Oracle Marketing Cloud Transforms Sales Process with Powerful New Data Integrations; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Communications Helps Evolve IP Expand Services; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Restaurant 2018” Reveals Operator Misconceptions of Consumer Loyalty

Analysts await Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 2.94% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.34 per share. CARB’s profit will be $11.95 million for 10.90 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Carbonite, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% negative EPS growth.

Carbonite, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud backup and restore solutions to small and medium sized businesses, and clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $521.03 million. It offers data protection solutions, such as cloud, hybrid and on-premise backup and restore, disaster recovery as a service , and email archiving. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s solutions include Carbonite Computer Backup, which automatically back up files directly to the cloud and include various devices; and Carbonite Server Backup that provides cloud and hybrid backup for physical and virtual servers with advanced management capabilities comprising scheduling, retention, bandwidth and compression settings, and detailed monitoring and reporting through personalized server dashboard.

Stadium Capital Management Llc holds 16.64% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. for 1.38 million shares. Indaba Capital Management L.P. owns 878,366 shares or 4.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dudley & Shanley Inc. has 3.33% invested in the company for 529,080 shares. The Minnesota-based Summit Creek Advisors Llc has invested 2.55% in the stock. Rk Capital Management Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 304,100 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.