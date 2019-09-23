St Germain D J Co Has Boosted Its Novo (NVO) Holding by $644,640; As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Value Rose, Dynamic Advisors Solutions Decreased Its Position

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 50.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc sold 1,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 995 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $345,000, down from 2,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $228.75. About 1.28M shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – Ulta’s growth muted by moderating make-up sales; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: OKS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $625M; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Ulta Refutes Reselling Lawsuit, Saying ‘Third Parties’ May Be to Blame; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Adj EPS $2.75; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 23/03/2018 – The New League: Ulta Beauty’s Masstige Players; 15/03/2018 – The Better Skin Co. Launches in Ulta Beauty Nationwide; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40

St Germain D J Co Inc increased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc bought 12,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 193,874 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.90 million, up from 181,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $52.94. About 3.17M shares traded or 108.51% up from the average. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 22/03/2018 – Drugmaker Novo Nordisk looks to former oil boss to energise M&A; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLEX…; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – VERY PLEASED THAT FDA HAS APPROVED UPDATED LABEL FOR TRESIBA(®) AS ONLY BASAL INSULIN TO BE LABELLED WITH A LOWER RATE OF SEVERE HYPOGLYCAEMIA COMPARED TO INSULIN GLARGINE…; 11/04/2018 – TESSA THERAPEUTICS NAMES FORMER NOVO NORDISK CHAIRMAN TO BOARD; 23/05/2018 – San Diego-based Epigen Biosciences enters a collaboration to license its LPA1 Receptor small molecule program to Novo Nordisk A; 05/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK AND EPIDESTINY TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT NOVO NORDISK HAS OBTAINED AN EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENCE TO EPIDESTINY’S SICKLE CELL DISEASE (SCD) PROGRAMME, EPI01; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Now Sees 2018 Operating Profit Growth in Local Currencies of 2%-5%, Had Seen 1%-5%; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK: TRIAL ACHIEVED PRIMARY OBJECTIVE; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (estradiol vaginal inserts), the Lowest Dose Vaginal Estrogen Product Approved for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Dyspareunia, a Symptom of VVA, Due to Menopause

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $917.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,745 shares to 103,152 shares, valued at $13.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerging Markets Msci (EEM) by 7,297 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,339 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Anchor Cap Lc invested in 78,305 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Oak Ridge Invests Ltd holds 1.25% or 52,197 shares. Barbara Oil Commerce invested in 2,500 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Proshare Advsr Limited has invested 0.1% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Bryn Mawr reported 0.02% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Jag Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 48,760 shares or 1.91% of all its holdings. Optimum Advisors holds 720 shares. Michigan-based Csat Investment Advisory Lp has invested 0.13% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Meiji Yasuda Asset accumulated 3,652 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Portolan Capital Ltd Llc reported 1.3% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 5 were reported by Globeflex Capital Lp. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Fund reported 1,158 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 3 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.07% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 876 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 EPS, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $154.78 million for 21.74 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $622.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,277 shares to 27,910 shares, valued at $3.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fqf Tr (BTAL) by 34,617 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,386 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

