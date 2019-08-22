St Germain D J Co Decreased Fluor New (FLR) Holding by $521,136; As Lithia Mtrs (LAD) Stock Rose, Shareholder Park West Asset Management Raised Its Holding

St Germain D J Co Inc decreased its stake in Fluor Corp New (FLR) by 19.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc sold 14,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The institutional investor held 60,963 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24 million, down from 75,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Fluor Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $17.78. About 2.21M shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Fluor Corp. ‘A-‘ Rating; Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 – Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design and Project Management Consultancy Contract for Phosphoric Acid Production; 30/05/2018 – FLUOR RATINGS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 09/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 25/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Dated alert on Fluor’s quarterly share loss withdrawn; 02/05/2018 – Fluor Declares Dividend of 21c; 19/04/2018 – Fluor’s Top-Valued Work Spans Ethylene, LNG Production and NGCC Plants, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/05/2018 – Fluor Sees FY EPS $2.10-EPS $2.50; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Fluor; 13/03/2018 – HEPACO Names Ken Smith as Chief Executive Officer

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) by 418.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 1.05M shares as the company’s stock rose 18.80% . The hedge fund held 1.30M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.18M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lithia Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $130.49. About 45,370 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 14/03/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.60; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Sees New Locations Adding Net $1.4 Billion in Annualized Rev; 06/03/2018 Haig Partners Advises Prestige Family Of Fine Cars On Sale To Lithia Motors, Inc; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – UNDER EXISTING $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, ABOUT $154 MLN REMAINS AVAILABLE; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY TOTAL SAME STORE SALES WERE FLAT; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 29C/SHR, EST. 30C; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 EPS $10.60; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2.29; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q REV. $2.7B, EST. $2.69B

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $501,786 activity.

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $918.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerging Markets (VWO) by 10,517 shares to 801,410 shares, valued at $34.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Wells Fargo Preferred Sto (PSK) by 86,868 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,468 shares, and has risen its stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold FLR shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 91,409 are held by Jpmorgan Chase. Tcw holds 1.11M shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 56,808 shares. Glenmede Tru Co Na invested 0% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 24,051 shares. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Communications Ma invested in 0.02% or 1.02M shares. Moody State Bank Trust Division has 436 shares. Washington-based Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Ls Investment Advisors owns 17,844 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. First Republic Mgmt stated it has 13,800 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs, a France-based fund reported 20,852 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 100 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 1,150 shares. Cetera Advisor Lc owns 0.01% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 10,525 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0.04% stake.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 59,198 shares to 1.44M shares, valued at $156.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 290,752 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 820,509 shares, and cut its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

