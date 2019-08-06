St Germain D J Co Cut Novo (NVO) Holding as Valuation Declined; As Bank Amer (BAC) Share Price Rose, Golub Group Has Trimmed Holding

St Germain D J Co Inc decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc sold 6,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 181,234 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48M, down from 187,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $47.9. About 864,272 shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 02/04/2018 – Orexigen’s Contrave Falls After 1-Wk, Saxenda Advances: Obesity; 19/03/2018 – NOVO: SEMAGLUTIDE DEMONSTRATED `SIGNIFICANT’ WEIGHT LOSS; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR: IMVEXXY™ (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL INSERTS), THE LOWEST DOSE VAGINAL ESTROGEN PRODUCT APPROVED FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE DYSPAREUNIA, A; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 05/04/2018 – Novo Nordisk buys blood drug licence to boost anaemic biopharma business; 23/05/2018 – Epigen Biosciences Enters a Collaboration to License Its LPA1 Receptor Small Molecule Program to Novo Nordisk a/s for Up to $200M; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Trulicity Rev $678.3M; 12/03/2018 – REG-Novo Nordisk A/S: Share repurchase programme; 20/03/2018 – IGNORE:NOVO RESULTS FROM SEMAGLUTIDE STUDY PREVIOUSLY REPORTED

Golub Group Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 55.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc sold 842,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 667,185 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.41M, down from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $262.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.42% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $28.08. About 92.32 million shares traded or 89.88% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/05/2018 – Zogenix Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – NASPERS – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY APPOINTED JOINT GLOBAL-COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOK-RUNNERS TO MANAGE TRANSACTION; 21/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO SEEK CHANGES FOR FUTURE LENDING ARRANGEMENTS; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S BORTHWICK SAYS LOAN DEMAND OUTLOOK CLOUDED BY EXTRA INCOME CLIENTS HAVE FROM TAX CUTS; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s withdraws the ratings on certain shelf registrations issued by Merrill Lynch Preferred Capital Trust IV, Merrill Lynch Preferred Funding IV, L.P. and Merrill Lynch Preferred Funding V, L.P; 12/03/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of March 9 (Table); 02/04/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Falls 31% This Year, BofA Leads; 14/05/2018 – BioMarin Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – WildHorse Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 16/04/2018 – BAC: Bank of America Corp: 1st Quarter Results

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $918.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,614 shares to 201,072 shares, valued at $38.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Wells Fargo Preferred Sto (PSK) by 86,868 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,468 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Interm Corp Bond Etf (VCIT).

Analysts await Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NVO’s profit will be $1.43 billion for 19.96 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Novo Nordisk A/S for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.09% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.45 billion for 10.17 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 364,536 shares to 396,791 shares, valued at $19.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 15,569 shares in the quarter, for a total of 339,753 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).