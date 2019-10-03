St Germain D J Co Cut Its General Mills (GIS) Position as Market Value Rose; Aqua America (WTR) Holding Held by Bank Of Montreal

Bank Of Montreal increased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 11.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal bought 8,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 79,089 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.27M, up from 70,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.77. About 753,384 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Rev $194.3M; 08/05/2018 – AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.37 TO $1.42; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aqua America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTR); 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q EPS 29c; 08/03/2018 AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $36; 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Net $50.8M

St Germain D J Co Inc decreased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc sold 9,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 307,565 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.15 million, down from 316,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $53.37. About 2.90M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 19/04/2018 – General Mills Reports Progress on Global Responsibility Commitments and Investments; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT DEAL WITH BLUE BUFFALO TO CLOSE BY MAY 2018; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills to Pursue Divestitures of Growth-Dilutive Businesses ‘to Further Reshape Its Portfolio’; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Blue Buffalo Acquisition Remains on Track to Close in FY18 4th Quarter; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 78C

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $917.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 6,035 shares to 116,815 shares, valued at $6.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Wells Fargo Preferred Sto (PSK) by 28,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,484 shares, and has risen its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO).

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23 billion and $118.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 3,057 shares to 35,293 shares, valued at $9.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Call) (EFA) by 68.80 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.59M shares, and cut its stake in Arista Networks Inc (Put) (NYSE:ANET).