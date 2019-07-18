St Germain D J Co Boosted Its Rayonier (RYN) Stake by $6.71 Million; Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Shareholder Ellington Management Group Boosted Its Holding by $1.78 Million as Market Value Rose

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 69.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, up from 3,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $9.29 during the last trading session, reaching $752.56. About 289,166 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 66.07% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL SAYS AGREEMENT FURTHER PROVIDES THAT CRUMPACKER RELEASES ANY LEGAL CLAIMS AGAINST CHIPOTLE; 23/05/2018 – CMG TO CLOSE DENVER AND NY OFFICES FOLLOWING TRANSITION; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE: DELIVERY SALES INCREASING AT `RAPID PACE’; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Following Transition, Will Close Denver and New York City Offices; 22/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE WINS DISMISSAL OF INVESTOR LAWSUIT OVER OUTBREAKS OF FOOD-BORNE ILLNESSES -NEW YORK COURT RULING; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS `NO NEED’ TO START FRANCHISING NOW; 24/05/2018 – Forget the counter. Chipotle is adding drive-thru lanes to some of its new locations; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle restaurant sales beat Street, CEO cites ‘recovery story’; 25/04/2018 – Drive-Thrus? Franchising? It’s All On Chipotle’s Table Now; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Sees Nearly 700 Percent Increase In Delivery Orders Following DoorDash Partnership

St Germain D J Co Inc increased its stake in Rayonier Inc (RYN) by 53.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc bought 216,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 623,883 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.67 million, up from 407,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Rayonier Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 477,573 shares traded or 3.36% up from the average. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.80% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 25C; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 16C; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER REPORTS 8% DIV BOOST; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ’18 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q Net $40.5M; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q PROFORMA REV. $203.2M; 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Announces 8% Dividend Increase; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $918.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 76,991 shares to 167,013 shares, valued at $17.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Preferred & Income Sec (PFF) by 142,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,800 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson Corp (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold RYN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 104.74 million shares or 3.39% less from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers And Annuity Association Of America has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Research Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability reported 114,063 shares. Confluence Investment Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.59% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Schulhoff And holds 0.76% or 45,168 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can stated it has 78,525 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 252,200 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 347,821 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.02% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Becker Cap Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 169,480 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 1.37 million shares. Third Avenue Mgmt Limited invested in 5.11% or 2.10 million shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank invested 0% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 23,133 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $548.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 16,200 shares to 25,900 shares, valued at $718,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 85,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,275 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $98.32 million activity. Hartung Jack sold $4.34 million worth of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) or 3,886 shares. Bristol John W And New York holds 71,444 shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). World Asset accumulated 1,797 shares. Gagnon Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,825 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 123,120 shares. Freestone Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 1,416 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Trust Fund has 0.08% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 484 shares. Rmb Mngmt reported 8,309 shares. Blackrock reported 1.58 million shares stake. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma owns 0% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 349 shares. Adage Capital Prtnrs Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Co reported 29,283 shares. 38,999 were accumulated by State Teachers Retirement.