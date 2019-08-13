St Germain D J Co Boosted Apple (AAPL) Holding by $305,046 as Market Valuation Rose; As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Share Value Rose, Holder Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has Lowered Its Holding by $19.12 Million

St Germain D J Co Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc bought 1,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 201,072 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.19M, up from 199,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.29% or $8.61 during the last trading session, reaching $209.09. About 21.52 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – AliveCor already sells portable EKG sensors, one that attaches to a smartphone and one that’s embedded in an Apple Watch band; 16/03/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince Is Said to Plan Meetings With Apple, Google; 01/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Sources: #Apple expands downtown #Seattle office; 04/04/2018 – Mercury News: Apple poaches Google’s top AI executive to help Siri; 23/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 23); 10/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: ‘Privacy to us is a human right…a civil liberty’; 21/03/2018 – Jimmy Iovine’s Planned Exit Raises Leadership Questions for Apple Music; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in southern India; 08/03/2018 – Compliance with Apple’s 60-hour work week fell to 94 percent of suppliers from 98 percent in 2016; 04/05/2018 – Apple is one of the few tech companies that fits into Warren Buffett’s investment philosophy. #AllThingsBuffett

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 30.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold 398,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 922,347 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.57 million, down from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $45.96. About 4.49 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway is Wells Fargo’s biggest shareholder, with a stake that dates back to the late 1980s; 14/05/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $121 FROM $120; 28/03/2018 – An $800 billion disconnect between the Fed and Treasury is ballooning in bonds: Wells Fargo; 04/05/2018 – Esterline to Participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 13/04/2018 – Mortgage Units at Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Suffer From Rate Hikes; 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 Wells Fargo Selects Blackhawk Network to Expand its Go Far® Rewards Portfolio; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo & Company Annual Meeting of Shareholders

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $918.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Vanguard Sm (VB) by 92,348 shares to 3,524 shares, valued at $538,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 796,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,210 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highvista Strategies Limited has 0.46% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3,000 shares. America First Invest Advsrs Ltd invested in 0.33% or 5,718 shares. Anchor Capital Advisors Lc accumulated 0.51% or 126,427 shares. Whittier Tru Com has invested 2.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca accumulated 4,258 shares. Stewart And Patten Ltd Llc has 89,956 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 375,966 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). D E Shaw has invested 1.43% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Muhlenkamp & Company invested in 5.68% or 63,143 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity owns 487,892 shares. Chilton Mgmt Limited Com owns 157,994 shares for 2.66% of their portfolio. Malaga Cove Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Burke & Herbert Financial Bank reported 18,207 shares or 3.06% of all its holdings. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 2.19% or 150,654 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth Mngmt invested in 27,329 shares. Whittier Trust has 341,964 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Buckhead Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.97% or 64,238 shares. Piedmont accumulated 106,628 shares. London Of Virginia holds 6.78 million shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 27.84M shares. Parametrica Management Limited reported 4,600 shares. Summit Grp Ltd invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Oakworth has 0.12% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 12,124 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 2.69 million shares. Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) Ltd has 0.89% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cap Wealth Planning owns 8,000 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Bright Rock Capital Mngmt Limited Company invested in 2.81% or 174,215 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 30,219 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Moreover, Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.19% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 485,519 shares to 1.16M shares, valued at $138.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 119,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 9.66 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

