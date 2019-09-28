S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

As Regional – Northeast Banks businesses, S&T Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) and Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&T Bancorp Inc. 36 1.24 33.40M 3.09 12.33 Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 48 2.52 14.88M 3.98 12.63

Demonstrates S&T Bancorp Inc. and Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than S&T Bancorp Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. S&T Bancorp Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of S&T Bancorp Inc. and Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&T Bancorp Inc. 93,793,878.12% 11.3% 1.5% Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 31,110,181.89% 15.5% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

S&T Bancorp Inc. is 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.64 beta. Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. on the other hand, has 0.65 beta which makes it 35.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for S&T Bancorp Inc. and Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score S&T Bancorp Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

S&T Bancorp Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 8.64% and an $40 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 62.7% of S&T Bancorp Inc. shares and 60.6% of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. shares. S&T Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.2% of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) S&T Bancorp Inc. 0.87% 0.58% -3.47% -5.04% -15.08% 0.61% Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 2.32% -4.38% -1.88% -2.86% -15.01% 5.68%

For the past year S&T Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. beats S&T Bancorp Inc. on 9 of the 13 factors.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides a range of financial services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Community Banking segment accepts time and demand deposits; and originates commercial and consumer loans. The Wealth Management segment provides discount brokerage services, guardian and custodian of employee benefits, and other trust and brokerage services, as well as acts as a registered investment advisor that manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions. This segment also provides services as an executor and trustee under wills and deeds. The Insurance segment operates as a full-service insurance agency, which offers commercial property and casualty insurance, group life and health coverage, employee benefit solutions, and personal insurance lines. As of February 8, 2017, the company operated 64 offices located in 17 counties in Pennsylvania and Ohio; and 2 loan production offices in Ohio and New York. S&T Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.