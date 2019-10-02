S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB)

Both S&T Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) and Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&T Bancorp Inc. 36 1.22 33.40M 3.09 12.33 Two River Bancorp 20 0.00 7.34M 1.55 9.16

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Two River Bancorp has lower revenue and earnings than S&T Bancorp Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. S&T Bancorp Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of S&T Bancorp Inc. and Two River Bancorp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&T Bancorp Inc. 93,741,229.30% 11.3% 1.5% Two River Bancorp 37,353,689.57% 9.7% 1%

Risk and Volatility

S&T Bancorp Inc.’s 0.64 beta indicates that its volatility is 36.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Two River Bancorp’s beta is 0.38 which is 62.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

S&T Bancorp Inc. and Two River Bancorp Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score S&T Bancorp Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Two River Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00

S&T Bancorp Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 11.48% and an $40 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 62.7% of S&T Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 25% of Two River Bancorp are owned by institutional investors. S&T Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 10.4% of Two River Bancorp’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) S&T Bancorp Inc. 0.87% 0.58% -3.47% -5.04% -15.08% 0.61% Two River Bancorp 1.21% -1.86% -5.77% -10.63% -23.21% -6.88%

For the past year S&T Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend while Two River Bancorp had bearish trend.

Summary

S&T Bancorp Inc. beats on 14 of the 13 factors Two River Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides a range of financial services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Community Banking segment accepts time and demand deposits; and originates commercial and consumer loans. The Wealth Management segment provides discount brokerage services, guardian and custodian of employee benefits, and other trust and brokerage services, as well as acts as a registered investment advisor that manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions. This segment also provides services as an executor and trustee under wills and deeds. The Insurance segment operates as a full-service insurance agency, which offers commercial property and casualty insurance, group life and health coverage, employee benefit solutions, and personal insurance lines. As of February 8, 2017, the company operated 64 offices located in 17 counties in Pennsylvania and Ohio; and 2 loan production offices in Ohio and New York. S&T Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.