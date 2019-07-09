S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Both S&T Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) and Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&T Bancorp Inc. 39 4.95 N/A 3.01 12.86 Horizon Bancorp Inc. 16 4.35 N/A 1.33 12.35

Demonstrates S&T Bancorp Inc. and Horizon Bancorp Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Horizon Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than S&T Bancorp Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. S&T Bancorp Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents S&T Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) and Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&T Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11% 1.4% Horizon Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

S&T Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 0.68 and its 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.96 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for S&T Bancorp Inc. and Horizon Bancorp Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score S&T Bancorp Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Horizon Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

S&T Bancorp Inc.’s upside potential is 6.19% at a $40 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 63.6% of S&T Bancorp Inc. shares and 48.6% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. shares. S&T Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) S&T Bancorp Inc. -2.96% -3.11% -3.45% -5.98% -11.5% 2.14% Horizon Bancorp Inc. -2.33% 1.18% -3.25% -4.55% -17.15% 3.68%

For the past year S&T Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Horizon Bancorp Inc.

Summary

S&T Bancorp Inc. beats Horizon Bancorp Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides a range of financial services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Community Banking segment accepts time and demand deposits; and originates commercial and consumer loans. The Wealth Management segment provides discount brokerage services, guardian and custodian of employee benefits, and other trust and brokerage services, as well as acts as a registered investment advisor that manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions. This segment also provides services as an executor and trustee under wills and deeds. The Insurance segment operates as a full-service insurance agency, which offers commercial property and casualty insurance, group life and health coverage, employee benefit solutions, and personal insurance lines. As of February 8, 2017, the company operated 64 offices located in 17 counties in Pennsylvania and Ohio; and 2 loan production offices in Ohio and New York. S&T Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.