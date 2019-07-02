S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

S&T Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) and Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB), both competing one another are Regional – Northeast Banks companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&T Bancorp Inc. 39 4.97 N/A 3.01 12.86 Bar Harbor Bankshares 25 3.51 N/A 2.08 12.59

In table 1 we can see S&T Bancorp Inc. and Bar Harbor Bankshares’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Bar Harbor Bankshares has lower revenue and earnings than S&T Bancorp Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. S&T Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Bar Harbor Bankshares.

Profitability

Table 2 has S&T Bancorp Inc. and Bar Harbor Bankshares’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&T Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11% 1.4% Bar Harbor Bankshares 0.00% 8.9% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.68 beta means S&T Bancorp Inc.’s volatility is 32.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.83 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for S&T Bancorp Inc. and Bar Harbor Bankshares can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score S&T Bancorp Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Bar Harbor Bankshares 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 5.68% for S&T Bancorp Inc. with average price target of $40.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both S&T Bancorp Inc. and Bar Harbor Bankshares are owned by institutional investors at 63.6% and 48.5% respectively. 1.6% are S&T Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% are Bar Harbor Bankshares’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) S&T Bancorp Inc. -2.96% -3.11% -3.45% -5.98% -11.5% 2.14% Bar Harbor Bankshares -3.96% 1.71% 5.22% 1.2% -10.85% 16.85%

For the past year S&T Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Bar Harbor Bankshares.

Summary

S&T Bancorp Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors Bar Harbor Bankshares.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides a range of financial services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Community Banking segment accepts time and demand deposits; and originates commercial and consumer loans. The Wealth Management segment provides discount brokerage services, guardian and custodian of employee benefits, and other trust and brokerage services, as well as acts as a registered investment advisor that manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions. This segment also provides services as an executor and trustee under wills and deeds. The Insurance segment operates as a full-service insurance agency, which offers commercial property and casualty insurance, group life and health coverage, employee benefit solutions, and personal insurance lines. As of February 8, 2017, the company operated 64 offices located in 17 counties in Pennsylvania and Ohio; and 2 loan production offices in Ohio and New York. S&T Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as a bank holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various retail deposit products, including checking, interest bearing NOW, money market, savings, club, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short-term and long-term certificates of deposit; and commercial deposit accounts comprising business checking and tiered money market accounts. The company also offers various loan products, such as home mortgages, residential construction loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards, and overdraft protection services; secured and unsecured installment loans for new or used automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, mobile homes, and other personal needs; and business loans to individuals, partnerships, corporations, and other business entities for capital construction, real estate and equipment financing, working capital, real estate development, and other business purposes. In addition, it provides other customary products and services consisting of safe deposit box rentals, wire transfers, check collection services, foreign currency exchange, money orders, and the U.S. savings bonds redemptions; life insurance, annuity, and retirement products, as well as financial planning services; third-party securities and insurance broker and dealer services; electronic banking services; cash management services; and remote deposit capture, merchant credit card processing, night depository, and coin and currency handling services. Further, the company offers trust and investment management services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and municipalities. As of February 21, 2017, it provided a range of financial services through its 49 branch locations in Northern New England states of Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. Bar Harbor Bankshares was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine.