S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

S&T Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) and Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) compete against each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&T Bancorp Inc. 38 4.33 N/A 3.09 12.33 Bankwell Financial Group Inc. 29 3.49 N/A 2.27 12.36

In table 1 we can see S&T Bancorp Inc. and Bankwell Financial Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Bankwell Financial Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to S&T Bancorp Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. S&T Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Bankwell Financial Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides S&T Bancorp Inc. and Bankwell Financial Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&T Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.3% 1.5% Bankwell Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

S&T Bancorp Inc.’s 0.64 beta indicates that its volatility is 36.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Bankwell Financial Group Inc. has a 0.41 beta which is 59.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for S&T Bancorp Inc. and Bankwell Financial Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score S&T Bancorp Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Bankwell Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

S&T Bancorp Inc. has an average target price of $40, and a 16.89% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

S&T Bancorp Inc. and Bankwell Financial Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 62.7% and 53.4%. Insiders held roughly 2.1% of S&T Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 13.1% are Bankwell Financial Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) S&T Bancorp Inc. 0.87% 0.58% -3.47% -5.04% -15.08% 0.61% Bankwell Financial Group Inc. 0.83% -2.57% -6.02% -3.34% -12.16% -2.12%

For the past year S&T Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend while Bankwell Financial Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors S&T Bancorp Inc. beats Bankwell Financial Group Inc.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides a range of financial services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Community Banking segment accepts time and demand deposits; and originates commercial and consumer loans. The Wealth Management segment provides discount brokerage services, guardian and custodian of employee benefits, and other trust and brokerage services, as well as acts as a registered investment advisor that manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions. This segment also provides services as an executor and trustee under wills and deeds. The Insurance segment operates as a full-service insurance agency, which offers commercial property and casualty insurance, group life and health coverage, employee benefit solutions, and personal insurance lines. As of February 8, 2017, the company operated 64 offices located in 17 counties in Pennsylvania and Ohio; and 2 loan production offices in Ohio and New York. S&T Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and demand and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, including owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate investment loans, business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit to small and mid-sized businesses, as well as real estate construction and development loans; and retail lending products comprising residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer installment loans to the community in general and commercial customers, as well as to their executives and employees. It operates through a network of nine branches and a loan production office in Fairfield and New Haven counties, Connecticut. The company was formerly known as BNC Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. in September 2013. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut.