S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) and Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY) Comparison side by side

As Regional – Northeast Banks companies, S&T Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) and Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&T Bancorp Inc. 36 1.24 33.40M 3.09 12.33 Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) 16 2.57 44.47M 0.76 20.54

Demonstrates S&T Bancorp Inc. and Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than S&T Bancorp Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. S&T Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY).

Profitability

Table 2 shows us S&T Bancorp Inc. and Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&T Bancorp Inc. 93,741,229.30% 11.3% 1.5% Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) 283,068,109.48% 6% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

S&T Bancorp Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.64 beta. Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY)’s 46.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.54 beta.

Analyst Ratings

S&T Bancorp Inc. and Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score S&T Bancorp Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) 0 0 0 0.00

S&T Bancorp Inc.’s consensus price target is $40, while its potential upside is 11.48%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 62.7% of S&T Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 58.5% of Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.1% of S&T Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) has 2.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) S&T Bancorp Inc. 0.87% 0.58% -3.47% -5.04% -15.08% 0.61% Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) -2.43% 0% 4.33% 8.91% -3.28% 15.5%

For the past year S&T Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY)

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides a range of financial services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Community Banking segment accepts time and demand deposits; and originates commercial and consumer loans. The Wealth Management segment provides discount brokerage services, guardian and custodian of employee benefits, and other trust and brokerage services, as well as acts as a registered investment advisor that manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions. This segment also provides services as an executor and trustee under wills and deeds. The Insurance segment operates as a full-service insurance agency, which offers commercial property and casualty insurance, group life and health coverage, employee benefit solutions, and personal insurance lines. As of February 8, 2017, the company operated 64 offices located in 17 counties in Pennsylvania and Ohio; and 2 loan production offices in Ohio and New York. S&T Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it purchases various investment securities, such as mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and depositing funds in other financial institutions, as well as holds primarily mortgage loans and other investments. The company operates through its home office located in Staten Island, New York; operations center located in Woodbridge, New Jersey; 37 additional branch offices in New York and New Jersey; and a non-branch office located in Brooklyn, New York. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is based in Woodbridge, New Jersey.