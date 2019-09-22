S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) and HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Comparing side by side

S&T Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) and HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI), both competing one another are Regional – Northeast Banks companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&T Bancorp Inc. 38 4.69 N/A 3.09 12.33 HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 25 3.82 N/A 1.36 19.20

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of S&T Bancorp Inc. and HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to S&T Bancorp Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. S&T Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us S&T Bancorp Inc. and HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&T Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.3% 1.5% HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 7.1% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

S&T Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 0.64 and its 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.’s 66.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.34 beta.

Analyst Ratings

S&T Bancorp Inc. and HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score S&T Bancorp Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of S&T Bancorp Inc. is $40, with potential upside of 7.90%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 62.7% of S&T Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.5% of HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.1% of S&T Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) S&T Bancorp Inc. 0.87% 0.58% -3.47% -5.04% -15.08% 0.61% HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 3.24% 4.35% 3.16% -3.19% -8.32% -0.19%

For the past year S&T Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend while HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors S&T Bancorp Inc. beats HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides a range of financial services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Community Banking segment accepts time and demand deposits; and originates commercial and consumer loans. The Wealth Management segment provides discount brokerage services, guardian and custodian of employee benefits, and other trust and brokerage services, as well as acts as a registered investment advisor that manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions. This segment also provides services as an executor and trustee under wills and deeds. The Insurance segment operates as a full-service insurance agency, which offers commercial property and casualty insurance, group life and health coverage, employee benefit solutions, and personal insurance lines. As of February 8, 2017, the company operated 64 offices located in 17 counties in Pennsylvania and Ohio; and 2 loan production offices in Ohio and New York. S&T Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products consist of savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family residential property lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans, including commercial real estate lending, construction and development lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides ground and equipment lease financing to fire departments. As of June 30, 2017, the company operated 42 offices in North Carolina, Upstate South Carolina, East Tennessee, and Southwest Virginia. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.