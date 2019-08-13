S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) and CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between S&T Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) and CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&T Bancorp Inc. 39 4.52 N/A 3.09 12.33 CNB Financial Corporation 27 3.15 N/A 2.21 12.79

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of S&T Bancorp Inc. and CNB Financial Corporation. CNB Financial Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to S&T Bancorp Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. S&T Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than CNB Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides S&T Bancorp Inc. and CNB Financial Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&T Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.3% 1.5% CNB Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.9% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

S&T Bancorp Inc. has a 0.64 beta, while its volatility is 36.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. CNB Financial Corporation on the other hand, has 0.97 beta which makes it 3.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for S&T Bancorp Inc. and CNB Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score S&T Bancorp Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 CNB Financial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

S&T Bancorp Inc.’s consensus target price is $40, while its potential upside is 11.76%. Competitively the consensus target price of CNB Financial Corporation is $31, which is potential 15.89% upside. The results provided earlier shows that CNB Financial Corporation appears more favorable than S&T Bancorp Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 62.7% of S&T Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 44.8% of CNB Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.1% of S&T Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.1% of CNB Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) S&T Bancorp Inc. 0.87% 0.58% -3.47% -5.04% -15.08% 0.61% CNB Financial Corporation 0.64% 2.25% -0.14% 9.72% -7.96% 22.96%

For the past year S&T Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than CNB Financial Corporation

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides a range of financial services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Community Banking segment accepts time and demand deposits; and originates commercial and consumer loans. The Wealth Management segment provides discount brokerage services, guardian and custodian of employee benefits, and other trust and brokerage services, as well as acts as a registered investment advisor that manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions. This segment also provides services as an executor and trustee under wills and deeds. The Insurance segment operates as a full-service insurance agency, which offers commercial property and casualty insurance, group life and health coverage, employee benefit solutions, and personal insurance lines. As of February 8, 2017, the company operated 64 offices located in 17 counties in Pennsylvania and Ohio; and 2 loan production offices in Ohio and New York. S&T Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The companyÂ’s principal products and services comprise checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans. It also offers various other specialized financial services; and trust and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services. In addition, the company, through its other subsidiaries, maintains investments in debt and equity securities; provides credit life and disability insurance products; sells nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products; and offers small balance unsecured and secured loans that are primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment. As of February 14, 2017, the company operated 32 full-service offices and 1 loan production office in Pennsylvania and northeast Ohio; 9 full-service offices and 1 loan production office in central Ohio; and 1 loan production office in Buffalo, New York. CNB Financial Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.