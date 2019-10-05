S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) Analysts See $0.76 EPS; Duke Energy (DUK) Has 1.18 Sentiment

Duke Energy Corp (DUK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 442 active investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 376 cut down and sold their holdings in Duke Energy Corp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 7.04 billion shares, up from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Duke Energy Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 10 to 7 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 51 Reduced: 325 Increased: 357 New Position: 85.

Analysts expect S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) to report $0.76 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 13.64% from last quarter’s $0.88 EPS. STBA’s profit would be $26.17 million giving it 11.70 P/E if the $0.76 EPS is correct. After having $0.76 EPS previously, S&T Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $35.58. About 107,217 shares traded. S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) has declined 15.08% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical STBA News: 29/03/2018 – S&T AG SANT1.DE – FY SALES GROWTH OF 75% TO EUR 882.0 MLN (PY: EUR 503.7 MLN); 22/03/2018 – S&T BANCORP – EXPECTS TO FUND ANY REPURCHASES FROM CASH ON HAND AND INTERNALLY GENERATED FUNDS; 22/05/2018 – S&T BANCORP INC – APPOINTED CHRISTINE TORETTI AS CHAIR OF BOARD FOLLOWING RETIREMENT OF CHARLES URTIN; 02/04/2018 – S&T Bancorp to Webcast First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 29/03/2018 – S&T AG SANT1.DE – AMBITIOUS GROWTH PLANS: SALES SET TO GROW IN 2018 TO EUR 1 BLN – AND TO EUR 2 BLN BY 2023; 17/04/2018 – S&T Bancorp, Inc. Increases Dividend By 13.6%; 09/04/2018 – Homeland Secur: Media Advisory: DHS S&T to Demonstrate Cyber Technologies at RSA 2018; 23/04/2018 – S&T DYNAMICS 1Q LOSS 1.97B WON; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigned A Ba2 To Berry’s New Repriced Term Loan “S” And “T”; Ba3 Cfr And Stable Outlook Unchanged; 17/04/2018 – S&T BANCORP INC STBA.O SETS CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, up 4.85% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.65 per share. DUK’s profit will be $1.26B for 14.04 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.46% EPS growth.

Bruce & Co. Inc. holds 6.08% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation for 323,000 shares. Symons Capital Management Inc owns 125,559 shares or 4.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cincinnati Casualty Co has 4.5% invested in the company for 66,300 shares. The South Carolina-based Canal Insurance Co has invested 4.36% in the stock. Stralem & Co Inc, a New York-based fund reported 65,045 shares.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $70.51 billion. It operates through three divisions: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. It has a 21.49 P/E ratio. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $203,558 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2019Q1.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for S&T Bank that provides a range of financial services. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. It operates through three divisions: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It has a 11.55 P/E ratio. The Community Banking segment accepts time and demand deposits; and originates commercial and consumer loans.