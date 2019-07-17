SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM)’s Financial Results Comparing With McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) and McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX), both competing one another are Gold companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSR Mining Inc. 13 4.03 N/A 0.05 213.08 McEwen Mining Inc. 2 6.53 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has SSR Mining Inc. and McEwen Mining Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSR Mining Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% McEwen Mining Inc. 0.00% -10% -8.1%

Volatility & Risk

A -0.46 beta indicates that SSR Mining Inc. is 146.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, McEwen Mining Inc.’s beta is -0.74 which is 174.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

SSR Mining Inc. and McEwen Mining Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SSR Mining Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 McEwen Mining Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

McEwen Mining Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.38 consensus target price and a 81.72% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 65% of SSR Mining Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 29.1% of McEwen Mining Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.3% of SSR Mining Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 22.4% of McEwen Mining Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SSR Mining Inc. -0.45% -9.85% -18.11% 6.33% 4.73% -8.35% McEwen Mining Inc. -2.8% -2.11% -21.02% -26.06% -35.35% -23.63%

For the past year SSR Mining Inc. has stronger performance than McEwen Mining Inc.

Summary

SSR Mining Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors McEwen Mining Inc.

SSR Mining Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Pirquitas mine located in the province of Jujuy, northern Argentina; and the Seabee Gold Operation located near Laonil Lake, Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc. and changed its name to SSR Mining Inc. in August 2017. SSR Mining Inc. was founded in 1946 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

McEwen Mining Inc. explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold, silver, and copper ores in Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. Its principal asset consists of a 49% interest in the San JosÃ© mine in Santa Cruz, Argentina. The companyÂ’s principal assets also include 100% interest in the El Gallo 1 mine and El Gallo 2 project in Sinaloa, Mexico; the Gold Bar project in Nevada, the United States; and the Los Azules copper project in San Juan, Argentina. It covers an area of approximately 1,132 square miles and comprises 137 mining concessions consisting of 69 approved mining claims; 52 claims that are in the application process for mining claim status; and 16 are for exploration only. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.