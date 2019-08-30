SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC)

As Gold businesses, SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) and Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSR Mining Inc. 13 4.15 N/A 0.12 129.41 Kinross Gold Corporation 4 2.04 N/A -0.05 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of SSR Mining Inc. and Kinross Gold Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has SSR Mining Inc. and Kinross Gold Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSR Mining Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 0.9% Kinross Gold Corporation 0.00% -1.4% -0.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of -0.3 shows that SSR Mining Inc. is 130.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Kinross Gold Corporation has beta of 0.01 which is 99.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SSR Mining Inc. are 4.4 and 3. Competitively, Kinross Gold Corporation has 3 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. SSR Mining Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kinross Gold Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

SSR Mining Inc. and Kinross Gold Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SSR Mining Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Kinross Gold Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

SSR Mining Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -10.17% and an $14.75 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SSR Mining Inc. and Kinross Gold Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 66.8% and 69.9% respectively. About 3.3% of SSR Mining Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 9.04% of Kinross Gold Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SSR Mining Inc. -3.93% 17.65% 34.5% 12.9% 49.81% 27.38% Kinross Gold Corporation -5.63% 10.14% 31.37% 20.72% 11.67% 24.07%

For the past year SSR Mining Inc. has stronger performance than Kinross Gold Corporation

Summary

SSR Mining Inc. beats Kinross Gold Corporation on 9 of the 9 factors.

SSR Mining Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Pirquitas mine located in the province of Jujuy, northern Argentina; and the Seabee Gold Operation located near Laonil Lake, Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc. and changed its name to SSR Mining Inc. in August 2017. SSR Mining Inc. was founded in 1946 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. The companyÂ’s gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It also produces and sells silver; and explores for copper. As of December 31, 2016, its proven and probable mineral reserves included 31.0 million ounces of gold, 37.4 million ounces of silver, and 1.4 billion pounds of copper. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.