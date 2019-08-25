SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Reaches $16.70 After 9.00% Up Move; Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Associated British Foods PLC (LON:ABF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Associated British Foods PLC has GBX 3400 highest and GBX 2750 lowest target. GBX 2866.67’s average target is 25.84% above currents GBX 2278 stock price. Associated British Foods PLC had 27 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Credit Suisse. Kepler Cheuvreux maintained Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) rating on Thursday, April 25. Kepler Cheuvreux has “Buy” rating and GBX 2900 target. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 9. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, June 7 by RBC Capital Markets. See Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) latest ratings:

31/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2800.00 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

05/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 3400.00 Maintain

04/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 3150.00 Maintain

04/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

04/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 3070.00 Maintain

03/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 2750.00 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 3070.00 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 3150.00 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 3000.00 New Target: GBX 2900.00 Maintain

The stock of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 7.46% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $16.7. About 2.01 million shares traded or 59.62% up from the average. SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) has risen 49.81% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.81% the S&P500. Some Historical SSRM News: 18/04/2018 – GOLDPLAY EXPLORATION OPTIONS SAN MARCIAL PROJECT FROM SSR; 18/04/2018 – Goldplay Exploration Options San Marcial Project From SSR Mining; 11/04/2018 – SSR MINING HAD RECORD QUARTERLY THROUGHPUT AT SEABEE; 10/05/2018 – SSR MINING 1Q ADJ. BASIC EPS 5C; 07/05/2018 – GOLDPLAY EXPLORATION RECEIVES APPROVAL ON SAN MARCIAL OPTION AGREEMENT WITH SSR MINING; 11/04/2018 – SSR MINING: 1Q GOLD PRODUCTION AT MARIGOLD DOWN 18.6% Q/Q; 17/05/2018 – SSR Mining Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 10/05/2018 – SSR MINING 1Q ADJ. BASIC EPS 5C, EST. 2C; 25/04/2018 – SSR Mining Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – SSR MINING INC – 2018 GUIDANCE IS UNCHANGED FROM THAT REPORTED ON JANUARY 15, 2018The move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $2.05B company. It was reported on Aug, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $18.20 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SSRM worth $184.23M more.

The stock increased 0.66% or GBX 15 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2278. About 453,938 shares traded. Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail firm worldwide. The company has market cap of 18.03 billion GBP. It operates through five divisions: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. It has a 19.67 P/E ratio. The Grocery segment makes and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, herbs and spices, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

SSR Mining Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company has market cap of $2.05 billion. The firm primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It has a 104.38 P/E ratio. The Company’s projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Pirquitas mine located in the province of Jujuy, northern Argentina; and the Seabee Gold Operation located near Laonil Lake, Saskatchewan.

