SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Reaches $16.30 After 4.00% Down Move; Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO) Shorts Raised By 23.25%

The stock of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.40% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $16.3. About 802,754 shares traded. SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) has risen 49.81% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.81% the S&P500. Some Historical SSRM News: 10/05/2018 – SSR MINING INC QTRLY REVENUE $97.9 MLN VS $117.9 MLN; 10/05/2018 – SSR MINING INC QTRLY ADJ. BASIC SHR $0.05; 10/05/2018 – SSR MINING REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys New 2% Position in SSR Mining; 18/04/2018 – GOLDPLAY TO BUY SAN MARCIAL FROM SSR MINING; 11/04/2018 – SSR MINING: 1Q GOLD PRODUCTION AT MARIGOLD DOWN 18.6% Q/Q; 10/05/2018 – SSR MINING KEEPS 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 11/04/2018 – SSR MINING HAD RECORD QUARTERLY THROUGHPUT AT SEABEE; 10/05/2018 – SSR MINING INC – 2018 GUIDANCE IS UNCHANGED FROM THAT REPORTED ON JANUARY 15, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Goldplay Exploration Options San Marcial Project From SSR MiningThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $2.00 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $15.65 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SSRM worth $79.84M less.

Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO) had an increase of 23.25% in short interest. KLDO’s SI was 538,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 23.25% from 436,600 shares previously. With 54,100 avg volume, 10 days are for Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO)’s short sellers to cover KLDO’s short positions. The SI to Kaleido Biosciences Inc’s float is 6.08%. The stock increased 4.02% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $9.06. About 7,447 shares traded. Kaleido BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Kaleido BioSciences, Inc. develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company has market cap of $271.15 million. It offers treatment for hyperammonemia, a metabolic condition generally characterized by elevated levels of ammonia in the blood; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; chronic kidney disease; atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and drug or disease induced diarrhea. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 4 analysts covering Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Kaleido Biosciences has $20 highest and $15 lowest target. $17.75’s average target is 95.92% above currents $9.06 stock price. Kaleido Biosciences had 5 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

