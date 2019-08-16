SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Reaches $15.63 After 7.00% Down Move; Ares Capital (ARCC) Has 1.28 Sentiment

The stock of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.70% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $15.63. About 214,065 shares traded. SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) has risen 49.81% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.81% the S&P500. Some Historical SSRM News: 03/05/2018 – SSR Mining Appoints Kevin O’Kane As Chief Operating Officer; 07/05/2018 – GOLDPLAY EXPLORATION RECEIVES APPROVAL ON THE SAN MARCIAL OPTION AGREEMENT WITH SSR MINING; 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys New 2% Position in SSR Mining; 10/05/2018 – SSR MINING INC QTRLY REVENUE $97.9 MLN VS $117.9 MLN; 10/05/2018 – SSR MINING REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 10/05/2018 – SSR MINING KEEPS 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 14/03/2018 SSR Mining Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – SSR MINING HAD RECORD QUARTERLY THROUGHPUT AT SEABEE; 10/05/2018 – SSR MINING 1Q ADJ. BASIC EPS 5C; 11/04/2018 – SSR MINING: 1Q GOLD PRODUCTION AT MARIGOLD DOWN 18.6% Q/QThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $1.91 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 16 by Barchart.com. We have $14.54 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SSRM worth $133.98M less.

Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 163 investment professionals started new and increased equity positions, while 127 cut down and sold positions in Ares Capital Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 144.42 million shares, down from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Ares Capital Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 8 to 8 for the same number . Sold All: 22 Reduced: 105 Increased: 114 New Position: 49.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. The company has market cap of $7.96 billion. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It has a 10.26 P/E ratio. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care services and products, and information technology service sectors.

Bruni J V & Co Co holds 7.52% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation for 2.42 million shares. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owns 3.59 million shares or 5.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. has 4.84% invested in the company for 262,618 shares. The Maryland-based Financial Advantage Inc. has invested 3.49% in the stock. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc., a Texas-based fund reported 1.10 million shares.