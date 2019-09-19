SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Reaches $14.58 After 3.00% Up Move; Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Holding

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) stake by 4.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 26,456 shares as Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL)’s stock rose 65.72%. The Rwc Asset Management Llp holds 532,176 shares with $18.89 million value, down from 558,632 last quarter. Grupo Financiero Galicia S A now has $2.13B valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.91. About 801,734 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1

The stock of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.04% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $14.58. About 411,034 shares traded. SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) has risen 49.81% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.81% the S&P500. Some Historical SSRM News: 10/05/2018 – SSR MINING INC QTRLY ADJ. BASIC SHR $0.05; 11/04/2018 – SSR MINING: 1Q GOLD PRODUCTION AT MARIGOLD DOWN 18.6% Q/Q; 10/05/2018 – SSR MINING INC QTRLY BASIC SHR LOSS $0.01; 10/05/2018 – SSR MINING 1Q REV. $97.9M; 18/04/2018 – GOLDPLAY EXPLORATION OPTIONS SAN MARCIAL PROJECT FROM SSR; 07/05/2018 – GOLDPLAY EXPLORATION RECEIVES APPROVAL ON SAN MARCIAL OPTION AGREEMENT WITH SSR MINING; 07/05/2018 – GOLDPLAY EXPLORATION RECEIVES APPROVAL ON THE SAN MARCIAL OPTION AGREEMENT WITH SSR MINING; 25/04/2018 – SSR Mining Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – SSR MINING 1Q ADJ. BASIC EPS 5C, EST. 2C; 10/05/2018 – SSR MINING INC – 2018 GUIDANCE IS UNCHANGED FROM THAT REPORTED ON JANUARY 15, 2018The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $1.78 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 19 by Barchart.com. We have $15.02 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SSRM worth $53.28M more.

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) stake by 25,970 shares to 3.84 million valued at $60.59 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) stake by 1.00 million shares and now owns 17.00M shares. Viavi Solutions Inc (Prn) was raised too.

Analysts await Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. GGAL’s profit will be $182.25M for 2.92 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.86% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:GGAL), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. – American Depositary Shares has $2800 highest and $2000 lowest target. $24.25’s average target is 103.61% above currents $11.91 stock price. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. – American Depositary Shares had 6 analyst reports since April 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) rating on Wednesday, August 14. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $2000 target. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, August 13 by Credit Suisse.

SSR Mining Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company has market cap of $1.78 billion. The firm primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It has a 91.12 P/E ratio. The Company’s projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Pirquitas mine located in the province of Jujuy, northern Argentina; and the Seabee Gold Operation located near Laonil Lake, Saskatchewan.

Among 3 analysts covering SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. SSR Mining has $18.7000 highest and $14.7500 lowest target. $16.48’s average target is 13.03% above currents $14.58 stock price. SSR Mining had 4 analyst reports since August 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Friday, August 2 with “Neutral”. Citigroup maintained SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) rating on Wednesday, September 11. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $1600 target. The rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co with “Neutral” on Monday, September 9.

Analysts await SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.16 EPS, up 77.78% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.09 per share. SSRM’s profit will be $19.49M for 22.78 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by SSR Mining Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% EPS growth.

