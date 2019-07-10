SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Reaches $13.46 After 3.00% Up Move; White Mountains Insurance Group LTD (WTM)’s Sentiment Is 0.96

White Mountains Insurance Group LTD (WTM) investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.03, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 77 institutional investors increased and started new positions, while 80 sold and trimmed stock positions in White Mountains Insurance Group LTD. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 2.69 million shares, up from 2.64 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding White Mountains Insurance Group LTD in top ten positions was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 65 Increased: 55 New Position: 22.

The stock of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.74% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $13.46. About 165,786 shares traded. SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) has risen 4.73% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.30% the S&P500.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in engages in insurance, reinsurance, and insurance services businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.28 billion. The firm operates through OneBeacon and HG Global/BAM divisions. It has a 17.65 P/E ratio. The OneBeacon segment underwrites professional liability and other specialized coverages for the healthcare industry, such as excess insurance, and excess of loss or HMO reinsurance; multi-line package and tuition reimbursement insurance; commercial surety bonds; and professional liability coverages for architects and engineers, and various customer groups.

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership holds 14.9% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. for 26,838 shares. Wallace Capital Management Inc. owns 81,312 shares or 10.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. has 8.08% invested in the company for 28,110 shares. The Minnesota-based Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc has invested 3.49% in the stock. Reinhart Partners Inc., a Wisconsin-based fund reported 39,849 shares.

Analysts await SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 10.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.1 per share. SSRM’s profit will be $13.21 million for 30.59 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by SSR Mining Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.43% negative EPS growth.