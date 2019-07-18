SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) EPS Estimated At $0.11; British Columbia Investment Management Has Increased By $1.42 Million Its Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Position

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) stake by 52.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. British Columbia Investment Management Corp acquired 11,305 shares as Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP)’s stock declined 1.04%. The British Columbia Investment Management Corp holds 33,005 shares with $4.18 million value, up from 21,700 last quarter. Check Point Software Tech Lt now has $18.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $116.87. About 542,591 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 18.05% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $452M, EST. $452.1M; 02/04/2018 – TRAPX SECURITY – COLLABORATING WITH CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE ENTERPRISE SECURITY; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT USA &; 04/05/2018 – Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE CUTS 2018 REV ESTIMATE TO $1.85-$1.93 BLN FROM $1.9-$2.0 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS TO $5.45-$5.75 FROM $5.50-$5.90; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – SUBSIDIARY HAS FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES INC; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q EPS $1.16

Analysts expect SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) to report $0.11 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 10.00% from last quarter’s $0.1 EPS. SSRM’s profit would be $13.31M giving it 35.84 P/E if the $0.11 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, SSR Mining Inc.’s analysts see -21.43% EPS growth. The stock increased 6.05% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $15.77. About 3.13 million shares traded or 228.01% up from the average. SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) has risen 4.73% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SSRM News: 14/03/2018 SSR Mining Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – SSR Mining 1Q Rev $97.9M; 18/04/2018 – Goldplay Exploration Options San Marcial Project From SSR Mining; 11/04/2018 – SSR MINING REPORTS 1Q 2018 PRODUCTION RESULTS; 10/05/2018 – SSR MINING INC – 2018 GUIDANCE IS UNCHANGED FROM THAT REPORTED ON JANUARY 15, 2018; 10/05/2018 – SSR MINING INC QTRLY BASIC SHR LOSS $0.01; 18/04/2018 – GOLDPLAY TO BUY SAN MARCIAL FROM SSR MINING; 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys New 2% Position in SSR Mining; 10/05/2018 – SSR MINING 1Q REV. $97.9M; 10/05/2018 – SSR MINING INC – CHINCHILLAS PROJECT REMAINS ON TRACK

SSR Mining Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company has market cap of $1.91 billion. The firm primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It has a 143.36 P/E ratio. The Company’s projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Pirquitas mine located in the province of Jujuy, northern Argentina; and the Seabee Gold Operation located near Laonil Lake, Saskatchewan.

Among 6 analysts covering Check Point (NASDAQ:CHKP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Check Point had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Monday, April 15. The stock has “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, April 15 with “Hold”. Evercore maintained Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating.

