SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Gold company, SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.8% of SSR Mining Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.28% of all Gold’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand SSR Mining Inc. has 3.3% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 7.54% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has SSR Mining Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSR Mining Inc. 0.00% 1.50% 0.90% Industry Average 8.52% 4.66% 2.18%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting SSR Mining Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SSR Mining Inc. N/A 14 129.41 Industry Average 53.26M 625.44M 75.67

SSR Mining Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio SSR Mining Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for SSR Mining Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SSR Mining Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.90 1.67 2.53

With average price target of $14.1, SSR Mining Inc. has a potential downside of -7.78%. As a group, Gold companies have a potential upside of 118.86%. Given SSR Mining Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SSR Mining Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SSR Mining Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SSR Mining Inc. -3.93% 17.65% 34.5% 12.9% 49.81% 27.38% Industry Average 1.34% 14.38% 35.67% 28.30% 37.82% 39.23%

For the past year SSR Mining Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SSR Mining Inc. are 4.4 and 3. Competitively, SSR Mining Inc.’s rivals have 2.36 and 1.53 for Current and Quick Ratio. SSR Mining Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SSR Mining Inc.’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of -0.3 shows that SSR Mining Inc. is 130.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, SSR Mining Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.63 which is 36.71% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

SSR Mining Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors SSR Mining Inc.’s competitors beat SSR Mining Inc.

SSR Mining Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Pirquitas mine located in the province of Jujuy, northern Argentina; and the Seabee Gold Operation located near Laonil Lake, Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc. and changed its name to SSR Mining Inc. in August 2017. SSR Mining Inc. was founded in 1946 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.