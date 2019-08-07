SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) and IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) Contrasting side by side

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) and IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG), both competing one another are Gold companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSR Mining Inc. 13 4.51 N/A 0.12 129.41 IAMGOLD Corporation 3 1.81 N/A -0.24 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of SSR Mining Inc. and IAMGOLD Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSR Mining Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 0.9% IAMGOLD Corporation 0.00% -4% -2.8%

Volatility and Risk

SSR Mining Inc. is 130.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -0.3 beta. IAMGOLD Corporation on the other hand, has 0.07 beta which makes it 93.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of SSR Mining Inc. are 4.4 and 3 respectively. Its competitor IAMGOLD Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3.1. SSR Mining Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than IAMGOLD Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for SSR Mining Inc. and IAMGOLD Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SSR Mining Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 IAMGOLD Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of SSR Mining Inc. is $14.75, with potential downside of -11.84%. Competitively IAMGOLD Corporation has an average price target of $6, with potential upside of 48.88%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, IAMGOLD Corporation is looking more favorable than SSR Mining Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SSR Mining Inc. and IAMGOLD Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.8% and 76.8%. 3.3% are SSR Mining Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of IAMGOLD Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SSR Mining Inc. -3.93% 17.65% 34.5% 12.9% 49.81% 27.38% IAMGOLD Corporation -4.97% 14.15% 22.64% 0.83% -34.95% -1.36%

For the past year SSR Mining Inc. has 27.38% stronger performance while IAMGOLD Corporation has -1.36% weaker performance.

Summary

SSR Mining Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors IAMGOLD Corporation.

SSR Mining Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Pirquitas mine located in the province of Jujuy, northern Argentina; and the Seabee Gold Operation located near Laonil Lake, Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc. and changed its name to SSR Mining Inc. in August 2017. SSR Mining Inc. was founded in 1946 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interest in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; Westwood gold mine in southwestern QuÃ©bec, Canada; and Sadiola, as well as Yatela gold mines situated in southwest Mali, West Africa. It also holds interests in various exploration projects, including Boto gold project in Senegal; and Pitangui project in Brazil. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.