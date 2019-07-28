SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Analysts See $0.11 EPS; LUK FOOK HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LTD ORDI (LKFLF) Sellers Increased By 22.02% Their Shorts

Analysts expect SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) to report $0.11 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 10.00% from last quarter’s $0.1 EPS. SSRM’s profit would be $13.38 million giving it 36.16 P/E if the $0.11 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, SSR Mining Inc.’s analysts see -21.43% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.91. About 634,291 shares traded. SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) has risen 4.73% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SSRM News: 07/05/2018 – GOLDPLAY EXPLORATION RECEIVES APPROVAL ON SAN MARCIAL OPTION AGREEMENT WITH SSR MINING; 17/05/2018 – SSR Mining Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 10/05/2018 – SSR MINING 1Q ADJ. BASIC EPS 5C, EST. 2C; 10/05/2018 – SSR MINING REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 11/04/2018 – SSR MINING REPORTS 1Q 2018 PRODUCTION RESULTS; 25/04/2018 – SSR Mining Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys New 2% Position in SSR Mining; 18/04/2018 – GOLDPLAY TO BUY SAN MARCIAL FROM SSR MINING; 03/05/2018 – SSR Mining Appoints Kevin O’Kane As Chief Operating Officer; 10/05/2018 – SSR MINING INC – 2018 GUIDANCE IS UNCHANGED FROM THAT REPORTED ON JANUARY 15, 2018

LUK FOOK HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LTD ORDI (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) had an increase of 22.02% in short interest. LKFLF’s SI was 1.34 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 22.02% from 1.10 million shares previously. With 5,700 avg volume, 235 days are for LUK FOOK HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LTD ORDI (OTCMKTS:LKFLF)’s short sellers to cover LKFLF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.86% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.06. About 1,000 shares traded or 62.34% up from the average. Luk Fook Holdings (OTCMKTS:International Limited) has 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

SSR Mining Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company has market cap of $1.94 billion. The firm primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It has a 144.64 P/E ratio. The Company’s projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Pirquitas mine located in the province of Jujuy, northern Argentina; and the Seabee Gold Operation located near Laonil Lake, Saskatchewan.

Luk Fook Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry. The company has market cap of $1.83 billion. The firm is also involved in gold bullion trading; wholesaling polished diamonds; property holding; retailing optical products; wholesaling and retailing watches; and the provision of quality examination services, as well as the authentication of gemstones. It has a 9.36 P/E ratio. In addition, it provides software development and Internet related services.

