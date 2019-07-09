SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Analysts See $0.11 EPS; Baxter International Has 0.96 Sentiment

Baxter International Inc (BAX) investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 319 active investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 332 reduced and sold stakes in Baxter International Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 417.48 million shares, down from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Baxter International Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 9 to 8 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 290 Increased: 221 New Position: 98.

Analysts expect SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) to report $0.11 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 10.00% from last quarter’s $0.1 EPS. SSRM’s profit would be $13.22 million giving it 29.89 P/E if the $0.11 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, SSR Mining Inc.’s analysts see -21.43% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.15. About 309,075 shares traded. SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) has risen 4.73% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SSRM News: 10/05/2018 – SSR Mining 1Q Rev $97.9M; 11/04/2018 – SSR MINING: 1Q GOLD PRODUCTION AT MARIGOLD DOWN 18.6% Q/Q; 10/05/2018 – SSR MINING INC QTRLY REVENUE $97.9 MLN VS $117.9 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Goldplay Exploration Options San Marcial Project From SSR Mining; 18/04/2018 – GOLDPLAY EXPLORATION OPTIONS SAN MARCIAL PROJECT FROM SSR; 18/04/2018 – GOLDPLAY TO BUY SAN MARCIAL FROM SSR MINING; 25/04/2018 – SSR Mining Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys New 2% Position in SSR Mining; 14/03/2018 SSR Mining Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SSR Mining Appoints Kevin O’Kane As Chief Operating Officer

The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $81.24. About 950,327 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (BAX) has risen 6.66% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Baxter; 22/05/2018 – Baxter CEO Sees New Products, Expansion Driving Growth (Video); 08/05/2018 – Baxter International Raises Quarterly Dividend to 19c From 16c; 19/03/2018 – Baxter Completes Acquisition of RECOTHROM and PREVELEAK to Broaden Surgical Hemostat and Sealant Portfolio; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International First-Quarter Profit Rises 43%; Lifts 2018 Guidance; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy Enabled by THERANOVA; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS OF $0.70; 19/03/2018 – CareFusion Corporation vs Baxter International Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 22/05/2018 – Baxter to Grow Six Percent by 2023 Says CEO (Video); 26/04/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS 1Q 2018 RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR YEAR

Third Point Llc holds 25.31% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. for 28.00 million shares. Sector Gamma As owns 448,228 shares or 5.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Veritas Asset Management Llp has 5.74% invested in the company for 7.85 million shares. The Netherlands-based Spf Beheer Bv has invested 3.44% in the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, a Colorado-based fund reported 442,408 shares.

Baxter International Inc. provides a portfolio of renal and hospital products. The company has market cap of $41.45 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Hospital Products and Renal. It has a 27.71 P/E ratio. The Hospital Products segment makes intravenous solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics, and biosurgery products.

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 5.19% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.77 per share. BAX’s profit will be $413.24 million for 25.07 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.58% EPS growth.

SSR Mining Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company has market cap of $1.58 billion. The firm primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It has a 119.5 P/E ratio. The Company’s projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Pirquitas mine located in the province of Jujuy, northern Argentina; and the Seabee Gold Operation located near Laonil Lake, Saskatchewan.