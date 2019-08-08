SSLJ.com Limited (YGTY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS)

Since SSLJ.com Limited (NASDAQ:YGTY) and Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) are part of the Home Improvement Stores industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSLJ.com Limited 3 0.00 N/A -5.92 0.00 Tile Shop Holdings Inc. 5 0.35 N/A 0.05 55.11

Demonstrates SSLJ.com Limited and Tile Shop Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSLJ.com Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Tile Shop Holdings Inc. 0.00% 7% 3.2%

Analyst Recommendations

SSLJ.com Limited and Tile Shop Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SSLJ.com Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Tile Shop Holdings Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Tile Shop Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6.5 average target price and a 165.31% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both SSLJ.com Limited and Tile Shop Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 67.7% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of Tile Shop Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SSLJ.com Limited -36.19% -67.55% -81.28% -71.95% -88% -59.39% Tile Shop Holdings Inc. -11% -36.05% -45.13% -66.06% -68.98% -52.74%

For the past year Tile Shop Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than SSLJ.com Limited

Summary

Tile Shop Holdings Inc. beats SSLJ.com Limited on 9 of the 9 factors.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles; and marble, granite, quartz, sandstone, travertine, slate, and onyx tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brand names. The company also manufactures setting and maintenance materials, such as thinset, grout, and sealers under the Superior brand name. As of September 15, 2017, it operated 134 stores in 31 states and the District of Columbia with an average size of 20,500 square feet. The company also sells its products through its Website, tileshop.com. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota.