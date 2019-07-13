SSLJ.com Limited (YGTY) Touches $1.06 Low on Jul, 13; 3 Analysts Are Bullish Cosan Limited (CZZ) Last Week

The stock of SSLJ.com Limited (NASDAQ:YGTY) reached all time low today, Jul, 13 and still has $1.01 target or 5.00% below today’s $1.06 share price. This indicates more downside for the $9.33 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $1.01 PT is reached, the company will be worth $466,400 less. The stock decreased 19.08% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $1.06. About 1,065 shares traded. SSLJ.com Limited (NASDAQ:YGTY) has 0.00% since July 13, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Cosan (NYSE:CZZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cosan had 7 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, January 16 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”. JP Morgan upgraded Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) on Tuesday, February 19 to “Overweight” rating. J.P. Morgan upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $13 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. See Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) latest ratings:

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

19/02/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Buy New Target: $13 Upgrade

19/02/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $12.5 New Target: $13 Upgrade

16/01/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

More notable recent SSLJ.com Limited (NASDAQ:YGTY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “44 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on June 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on June 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SSLJ.com Limited plans to take appropriate measures after receiving the Nasdaq deficiency notice – GlobeNewswire” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about SSLJ.com Limited (NASDAQ:YGTY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “SSLJ.com (YGTY) receives Nasdaq deficiency notice – StreetInsider.com” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SSLJ.com Limited Interim Financial Report for the Six-month Period Ended June 30, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

SSLJ.com Limited engages in the online-to-offline home improvement service and product business in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $9.33 million. The firm engages in the provision of consulting, design, construction, and furnishing services related to home improvement; and renovation and remodeling of old apartments. It currently has negative earnings. It also makes and sells furniture, lighting, appliances, and customized cabinets, as well as smart home systems comprising sweeping and talking robots, rice cookers, and air purifiers.

More notable recent Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cosan Limited (CZZ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ongoing Improvements In Rail Sweeten Cosan’s Story – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 149% – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Adecoagro Continues To Underperform Despite A Respectable Underlying Business – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.