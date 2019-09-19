SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC)’s Financial Results Comparing With NetScout Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Both SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) and NetScout Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) compete on a level playing field in the Business Software & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. 57 2.92 N/A 0.49 97.46 NetScout Systems Inc. 26 2.03 N/A -0.91 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3% 0.9% NetScout Systems Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -2.2%

Risk and Volatility

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.26 and its 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, NetScout Systems Inc.’s beta is 1.32 which is 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor NetScout Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 2. NetScout Systems Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. and NetScout Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 NetScout Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 33.53% at a $67.5 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.8% of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of NetScout Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 12.75%. Comparatively, 0.7% are NetScout Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. -18.83% -18.22% -19.87% -6.05% -9.08% 6.3% NetScout Systems Inc. -1.06% 1.09% -10.7% 3.37% -4.44% 10.2%

For the past year SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. was less bullish than NetScout Systems Inc.

Summary

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. beats NetScout Systems Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides software products and software-enabled services to financial service providers in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Africa. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions, including accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing. The company offers products and services in the areas of portfolio management/accounting, real-time trading systems, treasury operations, client reporting, financial modeling, loan management/accounting, property management, and money market processing. Its software-enabled services consist of financial data acquisition, transformation, and delivery; investor transaction processing platform; trade capture automation; risk analytics monitoring; data management services; business process outsourcing investment accounting and operations, application software hosting, automated workflow integration, automated quality control mechanisms, and interface and connectivity services; on and offshore fund administration services; trade matching utility and delivery instruction database; customized data feed; and connectivity service to broker-dealers and institutions. The company also provides consulting and implementation services, including installation of systems, conversion of historical data, and training and support services. Its clients include multinational banks, retail banks, credit unions, hedge funds, equity funds, funds of funds and family offices, institutional asset managers, insurance companies and pension funds, municipal finance groups, brokers/dealers, financial exchanges, commercial lenders, real estate lenders, and property managers. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut.

NetScout Systems, Inc. provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for service assurance, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and WiFi networks, as well as gain timely insight into services, applications, and systems. It also provides Intelligent Data Sources under the Infinistream brand name that provide real-time collection and analysis of data from the network; packet flow switching solutions that delivers targeted network traffic access to an increasing number of monitoring and security systems; and a suite of test access points that enable non-disruptive access to network traffic with multiple link type and speed options. In addition, the company offers portable network analysis and troubleshooting tools, which help customers identify key issues that impact network and application performance. Further, it provides security solutions that enable service providers and enterprises to protect their networks against DDoS attacks; and threat detection solutions that enable enterprises to identify and investigate advanced threat campaigns that present tangible risks to the integrity of their networks. The company serves enterprise customers in industries, such as financial services, technology, manufacturing, healthcare, utilities, education, transportation, and retail; mobile operators, wireline operators, and cable operators; and governmental agencies through a direct sales force, and indirect reseller and distribution channels. NetScout Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.