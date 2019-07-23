SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) and Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Comparing side by side

Since SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) and Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) are part of the Business Software & Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. 58 3.56 N/A 0.49 119.33 Tenable Holdings Inc. 29 10.12 N/A -0.84 0.00

In table 1 we can see SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. and Tenable Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. and Tenable Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3% 0.9% Tenable Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Tenable Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Tenable Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. and Tenable Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Tenable Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. has a 21.22% upside potential and a consensus price target of $70.6.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. and Tenable Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.4% and 71.4%. Insiders held roughly 12.75% of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of Tenable Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. -0.32% -10.15% 5.9% 17.56% 21.25% 30.15% Tenable Holdings Inc. 4.2% -10.12% 0.24% -1.47% 0% 29.7%

For the past year SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Tenable Holdings Inc.

Summary

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Tenable Holdings Inc.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides software products and software-enabled services to financial service providers in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Africa. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions, including accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing. The company offers products and services in the areas of portfolio management/accounting, real-time trading systems, treasury operations, client reporting, financial modeling, loan management/accounting, property management, and money market processing. Its software-enabled services consist of financial data acquisition, transformation, and delivery; investor transaction processing platform; trade capture automation; risk analytics monitoring; data management services; business process outsourcing investment accounting and operations, application software hosting, automated workflow integration, automated quality control mechanisms, and interface and connectivity services; on and offshore fund administration services; trade matching utility and delivery instruction database; customized data feed; and connectivity service to broker-dealers and institutions. The company also provides consulting and implementation services, including installation of systems, conversion of historical data, and training and support services. Its clients include multinational banks, retail banks, credit unions, hedge funds, equity funds, funds of funds and family offices, institutional asset managers, insurance companies and pension funds, municipal finance groups, brokers/dealers, financial exchanges, commercial lenders, real estate lenders, and property managers. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut.

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. The company offers Tenable.io, a software as a service that manages and measures cyber exposure across a range of traditional information technology assets, such as networking infrastructure, desktops, and on-premises servers, as well as modern information technology assets, such as cloud workloads, containers, Web applications, and Internet of things and operational technology assets; and SecurityCenter, a solution to manage and measure cyber exposure across traditional information technology assets and can be run on-premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid environment. Tenable Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.