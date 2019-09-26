SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Analysts See $0.86 EPS; Fort LP Has Upped By $556,465 Its Sonoco Prods Co (SON) Stake

Analysts expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report $0.86 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 19.44% from last quarter’s $0.72 EPS. SSNC’s profit would be $218.24 million giving it 14.91 P/E if the $0.86 EPS is correct. After having $0.86 EPS previously, SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $51.28. About 1.08 million shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 24/04/2018 – SS&C rules out counter-bid for British financial software firm Fidessa; 23/04/2018 – SS&C set May 4 deadline to gatecrash 1.5 billion-pound Fidessa deal; 20/04/2018 – Fidessa scraps Temenos deal and agrees takeover by lon; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator; 18/05/2018 – SS&C Announces Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – SS&C STATEMENT ON FIDESSA GROUP; 23/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS SS&C MUST ANNOUNCE INTENTION BY MAY4; 04/04/2018 – SSNC/@fastFT: SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Says No Terms of Any Offer Have Been Discussed; 20/04/2018 – Ireland’s lon Investment approaches UK’s Fidessa for potential deal

Fort Lp increased Sonoco Prods Co (SON) stake by 27.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fort Lp acquired 8,561 shares as Sonoco Prods Co (SON)’s stock declined 4.27%. The Fort Lp holds 39,381 shares with $2.57M value, up from 30,820 last quarter. Sonoco Prods Co now has $5.82B valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $58.15. About 50,402 shares traded. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 8.32% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 10/04/2018 – SONOCO UNIT, CATHAY PACIFIC CARGO IN GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP PACT; 19/03/2018 – Sonoco Issues 2017 Annual Report to Shareholders; 14/05/2018 – Sonoco’s New Digital Printing for Displays Offers Brands Quality, Agility; 19/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – NEW 20/20 VISION TARGET FOCUSED ON IMPROVING CURRENT EBITDA TO ABOUT 16 PCT OVER NEXT 3 YRS; 22/03/2018 – Sonoco To Acquire Highland Packaging Solutions; 22/03/2018 – Sonoco Products To Acquire Highland Packaging Solutions for $150M in Cash; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Sonoco Products Raises Dividend to 41c; 10/05/2018 – SONOCO – ANNOUNCED POSITION AS A JOINT DEVELOPMENT PARTNER AND INVESTOR IN ROBOTICS COMPANY HARVEST CROO ROBOTICS; 22/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN IN CASH

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 71,226 shares. Hsbc Pcl owns 71,214 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). 1.55 million were reported by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Ohio-based Victory Cap has invested 0.05% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Connable Office holds 4,500 shares. Westfield Capital Mngmt Company L P has 0.49% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 1.12M shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Inv Counsel Incorporated Wi reported 178,406 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 11,307 shares. 197,500 are owned by Origin Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership. Fil holds 709,271 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 4,377 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt reported 33,310 shares. Gulf Intll Retail Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.05% or 55,556 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SSNC acquiring IBM Algorithmic assets – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Need To Know: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MODN, SSNC, AGNC – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Fairgreen Capital Launches Trading and Operations On SS&C Eze Eclipse – PRNewswire” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs has $80 highest and $5800 lowest target. $67.50’s average target is 31.63% above currents $51.28 stock price. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of SSNC in report on Tuesday, July 30 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. DA Davidson maintained SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, April 9. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Credit Suisse.

Fort Lp decreased Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) stake by 8,740 shares to 4,914 valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) stake by 14,412 shares and now owns 27,060 shares. Tegna Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 16 investors sold SON shares while 111 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 72.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 72.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. James Invest Rech Incorporated has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). South State reported 3,553 shares stake. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 101,688 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 40,638 shares. Omers Administration has invested 0.04% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Carroll Financial Associate reported 0.26% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). 28,324 are held by Gam Hldg Ag. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Millennium Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Putnam Invs Limited Liability Company accumulated 61,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested 0% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Holderness Invests owns 12,855 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Principal Fincl Gru Inc reported 443,092 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 0.03% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) or 78,000 shares. Texas-based Brookmont Capital has invested 1.11% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON).