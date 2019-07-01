SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Analysts See $0.85 EPS; 10 Analysts Covering Costco Wholesale (COST)

Among 15 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Costco had 24 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 8 with “Hold”. Citigroup maintained the shares of COST in report on Friday, May 31 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24. The firm has “Hold” rating by Nomura given on Tuesday, March 19. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, May 9 by Wells Fargo. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Oppenheimer. Citigroup maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating. See Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) latest ratings:

03/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $220.0000 New Target: $230.0000 Maintain

31/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $243.0000 New Target: $241.0000 Maintain

29/05/2019 Broker: Gordon Haskett Old Rating: Accumulate New Rating: Hold Downgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $225.0000 New Target: $240.0000 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $250.0000 New Target: $270.0000 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $245 New Target: $270 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $247 New Target: $261 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $230 New Target: $235 Maintain

01/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $242 New Target: $243 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy New Target: $280 Maintain

Analysts expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report $0.85 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.33 EPS change or 63.46% from last quarter’s $0.52 EPS. SSNC’s profit would be $215.07M giving it 17.20 P/E if the $0.85 EPS is correct. After having $0.85 EPS previously, SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $58.47. About 662,334 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 01/05/2018 – SS&C SEES 2Q ADJ REV $895.0M TO $915.0M, EST. $669.2M; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Says No Terms of Any Offer Have Been Discussed; 13/04/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – SEPARATION AGREEMENT WITH GIVENS TO BE EFFECTIVE AS OF CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH, SS&C TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS UNIT; 04/04/2018 – SS&C’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 20/03/2018 – NorthCoast Asset Management Selects SS&C to Deliver Investment Operation Transformation; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa confirms SS&C and lon counterbids in takeover battle; 06/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC SSNC.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 24/04/2018 – SS&C rules out counter-bid for British financial software firm Fidessa; 06/04/2018 – Fidessa Remains in Talks With ION, SS&C About Possible Alternative Offers; 16/04/2018 – SS&C: CREDIT PACT INCL. NEW $5.046B SR SEC TERM LOAN B FACILITY

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. The company has market cap of $115.23 billion. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. It has a 32.19 P/E ratio. The firm provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $395,827 activity. Another trade for 739 shares valued at $151,495 was made by DECKER SUSAN L on Wednesday, January 2. MEISENBACH JOHN W had bought 3,000 shares worth $727,935 on Monday, April 1.

The stock decreased 0.86% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $262. About 1.02M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold Costco Wholesale Corporation shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Arrow Financial has 0.55% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 9,724 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Com holds 0.31% or 1.50M shares. First National Bank & Trust Of Hutchinson holds 0.3% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 2,059 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated invested in 930 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Com has invested 0.19% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Argi Inv Serv Lc owns 2,188 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Donaldson Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 1,296 shares. Moreover, Lincoln has 0.07% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 6,851 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Co has 201 shares for 0% of their portfolio. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Holdings Pcl has invested 0.15% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Ameriprise Fin owns 0.12% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1.09M shares. Utd Financial Advisers Lc holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 170,957 shares. Tributary Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Tru Department Mb National Bank & Trust N A has 3,004 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 869,486 shares.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Costco (COST) Stellar Comps Shape Stock’s Bullish Course – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Costco Wholesale Corporation’s (NASDAQ:COST) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Costco Wholesale (COST) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Celanese to Shut Down Mexico Facility to Reduce Fixed Costs – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: COST, ULTA, BL – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Public Llc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 308,400 shares. Banbury Partners Ltd holds 381,174 shares or 7.02% of its portfolio. Aperio Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 29,031 shares. Sei Investments Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Kbc Gp Nv accumulated 0.21% or 391,146 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Co reported 13,019 shares stake. 5,549 are held by Regions Finance Corp. Maverick Limited invested in 2.23M shares or 1.88% of the stock. Strs Ohio owns 0.04% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 154,680 shares. Hhr Asset Mngmt Llc reported 244,413 shares stake. Intrust Savings Bank Na, a Kansas-based fund reported 9,205 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.55% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Com holds 0.09% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 216,241 shares. Pitcairn has invested 0.04% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SSNC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Enters Non-Binding Indicative Proposal to Acquire GBST – StreetInsider.com” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why SS&C Technologies Stock Plunged 17.8% in May – The Motley Fool” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Waddell & Reed Expands Its SS&C Relationship – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.