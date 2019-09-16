Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Holder Incline Global Management Has Raised Holding by $2.94 Million; United Technologies (UTX) Stock Declined While Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Lifted by $1.55 Million Its Stake

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 11,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 50,637 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.59M, up from 38,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 2.93M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – PERSHING CONFIRMS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES STAKE IN 1Q 13F; 07/05/2018 – NORESCO Implementing $97 Million Energy Savings Performance Contract for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Pratt to ship spare engines for grounded lndiGo jets – Bloomberg; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes UTC to split into 3 businesses-letter; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Near-Term Goal of Women Holding at Least 30% of Senior Roles; 12/04/2018 – A Decade of Support: UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: TALKING WITH INVESTORS ABOUT VALUE OF POSSIBLE BREAKUP; 24/04/2018 – United Tech results beat as booming air travel spurs demand

Incline Global Management Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc bought 51,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 512,322 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.52M, up from 460,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.38. About 2.57M shares traded or 28.65% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – NO PROPOSED TERMS HAVE BEEN RECEIVED FROM SS&C AT THIS STAGE; 03/04/2018 – SS&C Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q EPS 24c; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies: Any Offer Likely to Be in Cash; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY CACEIS NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 20/04/2018 – Ireland’s lon Investment approaches UK’s Fidessa for potential deal; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Statement regarding Fidessa group plc (“Fidessa”); 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Rules out Offer for Fidessa

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schmidt P J reported 7,260 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. 1,575 are held by Arga Investment Mgmt Ltd Partnership. The Germany-based Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0.55% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Alberta Invest Corporation reported 0.1% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Amica Mutual reported 12,010 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Godsey Gibb Assocs reported 2.4% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Kemper Master Retirement holds 0.89% or 11,150 shares in its portfolio. Horan Cap Ltd Co has 1,936 shares. Cypress Cap Grp reported 28,079 shares stake. Delta Asset Tn accumulated 110,416 shares or 1.99% of the stock. Epoch Investment Prns holds 0.97% or 1.65 million shares. Lynch Assocs In holds 1.12% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 26,493 shares. Court Place Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.5% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Advsr Asset invested in 0.28% or 120,985 shares. Jnba Financial Advsr accumulated 0.03% or 1,202 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold SSNC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel holds 0.28% or 57,587 shares. Castleark Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.09% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 22,970 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 11,435 shares in its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Origin Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership has invested 1.27% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Asset Mgmt One Communications Limited stated it has 142,900 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement System accumulated 364,453 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company holds 2,386 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 232,195 are held by Morgan Stanley. Turtle Creek Asset Mgmt reported 8.03% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). 114,677 were reported by Punch Assocs Inv Mngmt. Intrust Bancorporation Na stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Alberta Inv Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 19,200 shares. American Grp holds 0% or 5,236 shares. Plante Moran Advsr Lc invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Incline Global Management Llc, which manages about $222.93 million and $485.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 31,039 shares to 155,669 shares, valued at $30.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,198 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS).