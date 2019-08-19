SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) to pay $0.10 on Sep 17, 2019; UNIONE DI BANCHE ITALIANE SCPA ORDINARY (BPPUF) Shorts Up By 3.05%

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) is expected to pay $0.10 on Sep 17, 2019. (NASDAQ:SSNC) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc’s current price of $45.45 translates into 0.22% yield. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Aug 16, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $45.45. About 1.24M shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 04/04/2018 – SSNC/@fastFT: SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa: No Proposed Terms Have Been Received From SS&C at This Stage; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS FROM; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – NO PROPOSED TERMS HAVE BEEN RECEIVED FROM SS&C AT THIS STAGE; 06/04/2018 – Fidessa Remains in Talks With ION, SS&C About Possible Alternative Offers; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL -IN ACCORDANCE WITH PANEL STATEMENT 2018/3, DEADLINE REFERRED TO FIDESSA OFFER CEASED TO APPLY IN RELATION TO SS&C; 20/04/2018 – Ireland’s lon Investment approaches UK’s Fidessa for potential deal; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa confirms SS&C and lon counterbids in takeover battle; 23/04/2018 – SS&C set May 4 deadline to gatecrash 1.5 billion-pound Fidessa deal; 12/03/2018 – SS&C Technologies to Acquire North American Fund Admin Business From CACEIS, Credit Agricole

UNIONE DI BANCHE ITALIANE SCPA ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:BPPUF) had an increase of 3.05% in short interest. BPPUF’s SI was 27.96 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.05% from 27.13 million shares previously. It closed at $2.5362 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SSNC) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$44.21, Is SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: SSNC,RNG,IT – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why SS&C Technologies Stock Fell 16.8% in July – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs has $80 highest and $5800 lowest target. $67.50’s average target is 48.51% above currents $45.45 stock price. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson maintained the shares of SSNC in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $6500 target in Tuesday, July 30 report. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Raymond James. UBS maintained SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) rating on Tuesday, April 9. UBS has “Buy” rating and $80 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by Buckingham Research.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Partners Mgmt Com holds 52,308 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 9,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Callahan Advsrs Lc holds 46,376 shares. Maverick Cap holds 1.88% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 2.23 million shares. Envestnet Asset Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 153,987 shares. Clark Cap Management Grp invested in 0.87% or 570,460 shares. Avalon Ltd Liability Corp reported 84,276 shares. Cibc Mkts has 11,889 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fdx Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 4,813 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt accumulated 1.11 million shares. Groesbeck Inv Mngmt Corporation Nj owns 0.49% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 10,000 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 835,955 shares. Mai Management invested 0.05% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Fmr Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Shell Asset Mngmt Com has invested 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Unione di Banche Italiane S.p.A., together with subsidiaries, provides banking services and products for retail, private banking, corporate, and institutional clients in Italy and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.65 billion. The firm operates through Banking, Non-Banking Financial, and Corporate Center divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers various deposit and loan products; and asset management, bancassurance, leasing, and factoring services, as well as online banking services.