Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Holding Maintained by Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc; Suntrust Banks Has Decreased Holding in Charles Riv Labs Intl (CRL) by $384,395

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (CRL) by 31.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc sold 2,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.05% . The institutional investor held 5,804 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $844,000, down from 8,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $132.6. About 230,512 shares traded. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 26/03/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES – REFINANCED EXISTING $1 BLN OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DUE 2021 WITH NEW $1.55 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DUE 2023; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: CRL Raised CMC Related Questions on Extractable and Leachable Data Provided in the NDA; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys 1.3% Position in Charles River; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs Sees FY EPS $4.22-EPS $4.37; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B1 To Charles River’s Unsecured Notes; Secured Term Loan Upgraded To Ba1; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS INC – IN CRL, DEFICIENCIES CITED BY FDA WERE ISOLATED TO ITEMS RELATED TO CHEMISTRY, MANUFACTURING, AND CONTROLS PROCESSES; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA OFFICE OF DRUG EVALUATION Il REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR IV MELOXICAM; 16/04/2018 – APRICUS – PRELIMINARY END-OF-REVIEW MEETING MINUTES SUPPORT PLAN TO ADDRESS ISSUES CITED BY FDA IN ITS FEB 15 CRL FOR VITAROS NDA; 08/03/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ACELRX PROPOSED POTENTIAL RESOLUTIONS FOR TWO MAIN POINTS IDENTIFIED IN CRL RECEIVED FROM FDA IN OCTOBER 2017

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.95. About 2.18 million shares traded or 23.83% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 06/03/2018 Esposito Securities Switches to SS&C’s MarketTrader; 06/04/2018 – Fidessa Remains in Talks With ION, SS&C About Possible Alternative Offers; 24/04/2018 – SS&C STATEMENT ON FIDESSA GROUP; 16/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS – CONFIRMS THAT IT DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF FIDESSA; 15/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 28/03/2018 – DST Systems, Inc. Shareholders Approve Merger With SS&C; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 18/05/2018 – SS&C Announces Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – SS&C COMPLETES DST DEAL, AMENDS CREDIT PACT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C M Bidwell & Associate reported 0.99% stake. 81,770 were reported by Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Co. Cambridge Inv Advsrs owns 7,040 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hightower Lc has 0.01% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 28,408 shares. Michigan-based Sigma Planning has invested 0.02% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Shell Asset Mngmt Company holds 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) or 10,057 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). The New York-based Williams Jones & Assocs Limited Com has invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). 19 were reported by Trustmark Retail Bank Department. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 800 shares. Frontier Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 1.65% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Veritable LP owns 9,730 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invests reported 359,094 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 43 shares. Invesco has invested 0.03% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $18.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSG) by 8,859 shares to 17,960 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 20,059 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,929 shares, and has risen its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold CRL shares while 137 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 45.11 million shares or 3.38% less from 46.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And invested in 0.01% or 4,800 shares. Seven Post Inv Office Limited Partnership has 3,624 shares. Three Peaks Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 1.09% or 25,384 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 555,485 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca holds 0.04% or 404,000 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh reported 0% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.01% or 5,399 shares. 1.67 million are held by Fmr Ltd Llc. Prelude Cap Mngmt Llc accumulated 56 shares or 0% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Co, Georgia-based fund reported 1,025 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Com owns 9,490 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Com has 0.05% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 5,730 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 45,036 shares. Utah Retirement System reported 8,909 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett And Com Llc has invested 0.33% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).